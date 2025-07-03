"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 1st

The hosts chat about the DLR 70th Vault Collection, Halloween T-Shirts, and RockLove at SDCC!

Barely Necessities Episode 222 – July 1, 2025

Disney Store Adds Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection to Lineup of Celebratory Merchandise

Are you enjoying all the magic coming out of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration? Whether it’s special experiences in the parks, themed treats, or shopping there is a lot to explore during this milestone year. At Disney Store, the highly anticipated Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection has arrived with apparel and collectibles for the whole family.

Illuminate Your Disneyland Collection with New 3D Attraction Poster Figurines

Two classic Disneyland attraction posters have been brought to life in a new way via terrific new 3D figurines. Available at the Disneyana Shop on Main Street, U.S.A., these two 3D attraction poster figurines bring two classic designs into three dimensions.

Photos: Genie, Mushu, Goofy and More Featured on EPCOT’s New World Showcase T-Shirts

EPCOT has released a bunch of new t-shirts to represent their ever-popular World Showcase and the many international pavilions within it. Designs highlight specific Disney characters, in a variety of artistic styles and imagery.

Photos: The Most Magical Merch of All at Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Most Magical Party of All is kicking off at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of magic on Lantau Island. For those headed to the resort, you can commemorate your visit with some exciting new merchandise.

Wackadoo! - Pottery Barn Kids Debuts New "Bluey" Collection

While Bluey has taken the world by storm, becoming the most watched children’s show in 2024, a new Pottery Barn Kids collection is set to bring the heartwarming joy of the series to your home. The playful collection includes some incredible items, like cotton bedding, customizable backpacks and lunchboxes, decorative accessories, and more.

Photos: Disneyland and Walt Disney World Get a Very Early Start on Halloween With Several New T-Shirts

Yeah, we know, it’s still only June, but Walt Disney World is getting the jump on Halloween extra early this year, with the first new crop of Halloween-themed t-shirts popping up already.

Disney Store Japan's Super Cute Urupocha-Chan Plush Have Arrived Stateside

We love it when international items from other Disney Store locations arrive here in the United States. The newest offerings are the super cute, ultra cuddly Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan. Yeah, we’re obsessed too.

"The Fantastic Four" Get Some Fun Funko and Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

A trio of Funko and Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con exclusives have been revealed focusing on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As first revealed by IGN, there will be three exclusive SDCC items from Funko and Loungefly tied to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - and yeah, I’m surprised it’s not four items too!

RockLove Previews Star Wars-Inspired Galactic Forge Collection Debuting at San Diego Comic-Con

This summer lifestyle jewelry brand RockLove is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for another thrilling year of all things fandom and nerd culture. RockLove will once again take up residence in the Star Wars Pavillion with their Galactic Forge themed booth (#2913) and will be debuting new jewelry offerings including a customizable pendant.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Mini Mix-Its Plush Line Features Summertime Fun Styles for Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals have been given a new look to signal summertime fun! Donald Duck and Daisy Duck are headed to the beach in adorable headwear inspired by days in the sun.

Disney Store Brings Kids Varsity Jacket Lineup to Back to School Collection

Disney Store is already helping fans to gear up for the fall 2025 school with an assortment of Back to School accessories. Now they’re expanding their offerings with the arrival of Kids’ Varsity Jackets featuring characters like Disney Princesses, Spider-Man, Elsa and Anna, Lightning McQueen and more.

Disney News | Stitch Day

Happy Stitch Day! Disney Store is inviting fans across the country to swing by and shop a new wave of Stitch-inspired merchandise celebrating Experiment 626!

Disney Pin Trading 25th: New Commemorative Mickey Mouse Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

Disney Pin Trading has been a staple at the Disney Parks for 25 years, allowing fans to collect pieces of their favorite attractions, characters, and films. As the collectible souvenirs celebrate the milestone, a new Mickey Mouse plush has arrived at Walt Disney World honoring the anniversary.

New Mickey Mouse Pin Board and Limited Release Pin Hits the Disney Store

A new Mickey Mouse pin board is available at the Disney Store, which includes a Limited Release pin. The Mickey Mouse-adorned display comes with cork board backer and two lanyard hooks, plus a limited release ''Authentic Disney Pins'' brass finish badge.

Go Back to Gravity Falls with New Physical Vinyl Lofi Album Available for Preorder

Though the series has long concluded, fans still can’t get enough of the hit Disney Channel series, Gravity Falls. Now, fans can re-enter the world of the popular series, created by Alex Hirsch, with a vinyl record (physical media!) of the new Lofi album, Lofi: Gravity Falls.

Dive Into the Spider-Verse With the Miles Morales LEGO Collectible

Celebrate the legendary character Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse with the collectible LEGO Marvel Miles Morales Mask. This intricately designed model showcases Spider-Man's signature black and red color scheme, standing over 7.5 inches tall and mounted on a robust stand that features a nameplate.

