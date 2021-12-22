Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round up for December 21st

Barely Necessities Episode 56 – December 21, 2021

We start at shopDisney with the Mickey Mouse Waffle Collection and new EPCOT Limited Release Posters. Then it’s the Haunted Mansion collection from Her Universe, Disneyland Resort merchandise finds, and Beauty and the Beast Funko Pop! Our Marvel finds include Multiverse of Madness action figures and a new Yelena Pop! Then we wrap up with Star Wars and Week 11 of Bring Home the Bounty, Book of Boba Fett Rock ‘Em Socks and The High Republic Collection from Heroes & Villains.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

Yum! Mickey Waffle Loungefly Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Mickey waffles a delicious treat and now you can enjoy them all the time even on the go with this new collection from Loungefly. We spotted the bag earlier this year on shopDisney and now it’s back with some additional accessories too!

Limited Release Imagination and Spaceship Earth Attraction Posters Now Available on shopDisney

shopDisney has introduced two new Limited Edition EPCOT posters as a part of their ongoing series celebrating the park's attractions. The latest poster releases include Imagination and Spaceship Earth and are available through December 31, 2021.

Her Universe Debuts a Frighteningly Fun Haunted Mansion Collection

Is there a chill in the air? Maybe or perhaps it's the arrival of a new Haunted Mansion collection from Her Universe! Go ahead foolish mortals and treat yourself to some hauntingly fun fashions inspired by the beloved Disney Parks attraction.

Photos: New Merchandise Updates at Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Hotel

On a recent trip to Downtown Disney, Luke spotted some new merchandise finds from the shopping district as well as at the Disneyland Hotel.

Six "Beauty and the Beast" Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

The “tale as old as time” has come back to Funko for a new collection of the fan favorite Pop! figures. Celebrate 30 years of the beloved animated classic Beauty and the Beast and add these incredible, colorful characters to your Disney display.

Wong, America Chavez and More Included in New Wave of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Action Figures

This spring, Doctor Strange will return to the big screen for his own adventure and now you can commemorate the upcoming release with new Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro. Available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth, this new wave features seven collectibles and a Build-A-Figure and are expected to ship in January 2022.

Pre-Orders Now Open for "Hawkeye" Yelena Funko Pop! Figure

Funko and Marvel just seem like a great pairing and as of today, fans can keep growing their Pop! collection with the new Hawkeye Yelena figure.

Bring Home the Bounty: Week 11 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" and Gaming Figures

With The Book of Boba Fett set to debut in just eight days it makes sense that today’s focus would be on the legendary bounty hunter. Fans can shop new collections Rock ‘Em Socks, Her Universe, and Heroes and Villains. As for pre-order items, there are Hasbro figures from fan favorite video games.

Bring Home the Bounty: "The Book of Boba Fett" Collection From Rock 'Em Socks

Rock ‘Em Socks is here to keep Star Wars fans' feet warm while they explore all the galaxy has to offer! This week, the company introduced several fantastic styles inspired by the highly anticipated series The Book of Boba Fett.

Bring Home the Bounty: The High Republic Collection from Heroes & Villains

Star Wars fans who have been enjoying The High Republic series will want to share their love of the stories with specially themed attire from Heroes & Villains.

Shopping at Disneyland Paris: Browsing Some Favorite Items We Spotted

Bekah takes a look at some of the fun merchandise including pins, plush, and unique collections on display at stores throughout Disneyland Paris.

Funko Unveils New Popsies Greeting Cards

Sold exclusively in Walmart stores starting December 26, the leading pop culture consumer products company will provide fans with collectible, interactive and celebratory pop-up greetings from iconic pop culture characters.

Stitch Asian Cuisine Mini-Figure 2-Pack Entertainment Earth Exclusive Now Available for Pre-Order

Our favorite little troublemaker, Stitch, is here to bring some joy and madness to your day in the form of a new figure 2-pack available exclusively at Entertainment Earth. The blue alien can be spotted here partaking in some delicious treats like bao and bubble tea!

Hasbro Pulse Reveals Incredible Hulk Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Figure and Much More During Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse hosted a live stream event to show off a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including the third 20th anniversary figure – The Incredible Hulk.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is soon to debut major digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD following the digital release. Marvel fans can enjoy bonus content including four never-before-seen deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Merchandise Mobile Checkout Expands to Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom

Shopping at the Walt Disney World Resort continues to get even easier! Today, merchandise mobile checkout has been added to more stores along with the service making a first-time appearance at both Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

