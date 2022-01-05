Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for January 4th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 58 – January 4, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

shopDisney bring us Lunar New Year styles, Mulan in the Disney Designer Collection and Valentine’s Day Dooney & Bourke. At Enso Rings there’s a Disney Princess collection and Loungfly unveils their spring designs on Entertainment Earth. Speaking of Loungefly, our Marvel feature is the new Sam Wilson backpack and wallet! For Star Wars we look at the first week of Bonus Bounties, Mr. Potato Head – The Yamdalorian, and Star Wars backpacks available exclusively at BoxLunch.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Lunar New Year Plush and nuiMO Outfits from shopDisney

2022 has officially arrived and will soon welcome the Year of the Tiger when Lunar New Year starts on February 1st! In celebration of the Lunar calendar, shopDisney has introduced new Mickey and Minnie plush as well as outfits for your nuiMO pals.

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Mulan Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The limited edition Mulan doll has just joined the Disney Designer Collection and is the fourth princess to be featured in this stunning series.

Dooney & Bourke Debut Mickey and Minnie Valentine's Day Styles on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is bringing the charming and whimsy of Valentine’s day to a new collection featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing their love in a variety of adorable scenarios

Enso Rings Celebrates Six Leading Ladies with Glamorous Disney Princess Collection

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Princess Collection from Enso Rings. Celebrate the story of six leading ladies and give your fashion statement a Disney boost at the same time!

Welcome 2022 with New Disney Loungefly Collections on Entertainment Earth

Are you in the market for a new Loungefly bag? More than a dozen new Disney styles are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth celebrating beloved animated classics like The Lion King, Peter Pan, The Aristocats and so much more!

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Captain America Loungefly Accessories Come to Entertainment Earth

New collectible fashion accessories from Loungefly showcase the new suit that Sam Wilson (The Falcon) dons as he takes up the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Bonus Bounties Week 1 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 1

Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show, and we’re here with the first week of merchandise!

The Yamdalorian and the Tot are Now Available For Pre-Order From Entertainment Earth

Spuds are the way! Meet the Yamdalorian and the Tot, Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

New Year, New Mini Backpack! Disney, Marvel and Star Wars BoxLunch Exclusives to Smile About

New year, new you, new mini backpack from BoxLunch! If your wardrobe could use a little boost of color, why not bring some Disney, Star Wars, or Marvel magic to your everyday looks with these fantastic BoxLunch exclusive designs from Loungefly, Danielle Nicole and more.

Add to Your Shopping List

Popular NECA "Golden Girls" Action Figures Coming Soon to Entertainment Earth

Longtime fans of The Golden Girls have likely amassed some collectibles inspired by Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia—perhaps even these action figure dolls from NECA! While the figures themselves aren’t new, they are coming soon to Entertainment Earth and can be pre-ordered now.

New Lunar New Year Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Lunar New Year merchandise is starting to appear at Walt Disney World’s World of Disney, and some of the first pieces we’ve spotted include new Minnie ears and a new tumbler.

50th Anniversary Merchandise Highlights at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

As the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at Walt Disney World, marking the 50th anniversary of the resort, merchandise continues to pop up marking the occasion. Also celebrating their 50th anniversary is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, so it too is getting in on the fun of the 50th anniversary festivities, and as such, getting their own 50th anniversary merchandise.

New Disney Princess Wishables Now Available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney

A new set of Disney Parks Wishables, themed to the Ultimate Princess Celebration is coming to shopDisney on January 5th.

Loungefly "Animaniacs" Backpack and Wallet Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

New year means new merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of fun styles from Loungefly. Right as the calendar changed to 2022 an assortment of incredible accessories dropped including an Anaimaniacs mini backpack and zip around wallet.

New Disney Marvel, and Star Wars LEGO Sets Now Available on Entertainment Earth

It’s a new year and that means it’s time to unveil new LEGO Disney merchandise from Entertainment Earth. Among the sets designed for young builders are Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Princesses, Miles Morales, Hulk, Spider-Man, Stormtroopers and an AT-ST!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Plush Available on shopDisney

You can never be too prepared for a special occasion, so why not start planning for Valentine’s Day? shopDisney is already getting a head start on winter holiday with a release of new Mickey and Minnie plush.

New Disney Toys from Hasbro Arrive on Entertainment Earth

Say hello to 2022 with an assortment of Disney toys from Hasbro! Imaginative young fans will have hours of fun with items themed to Frozen, Disney Villains, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

shopDisney Announces Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Coming in 2022

Mickey Mouse fans and Disney collectors will have a new selection of incredible merchandise to bring home throughout 2022 as shopDisney announces their next continuity line.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!