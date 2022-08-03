“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 87 – August 2, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we get ready for Halloween with merchandise for The Skeleton Dance, the Haunted Mansion, and Jack and Sally nuiMOs. Next we discuss Only Murders in the Building x Rare Beauty, Disney x Coach leather plush, and the arrival of MagicBand+ on shopDisney. For Marvel we talk about National Spider-Man Day and check out the 60th Anniversary watch from Citizen. Finally Star Wars gives us limited edition Royal Selangor figurines, a LEGO AT-TE Walker and dozens of Star Wars mugs.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Revive Your Halloween Collection with Decor and Accessories Inspired by "The Skeleton Dance"

The Silly Symphonies short film “The Skeleton Dance” has been a favorite of Disney fans ever since its debut. This Fall shopDisney is reviving the short with home decor and accessories that fans will die for!

More Haunted Mansion Merchandise Materializes on shopDisney

This year as you gear up for the spooky season, say yes to friendly frights and happy haunts. Even more Haunted Mansion merchandise has popped up on shopDisney and you won’t want to miss out on the lineup of clothing, collectibles and home decor themed to the iconic attraction.

Jack and Sally nuiMOs Return to shopDisney Along with Fun Fall Fashions

Last year the Disney nuiMOs family welcomed Jack Skellington and Sally and the couple proved to be popular! Following the initial sellout, The Nightmare Before Christmas duo is back on shopDisney along with new fashions that are perfect for the Fall.

Get the Mabel Mora Look with Makeup from Rare Beauty

There are still a few mysteries yet to be solved on Only Murders in the Building but audiences no longer need to wonder how Mabel Mora gets her beautiful complexion.

Disney x Coach Collection Introduces $600 Mickey and Friends Leather Plushes

Coach is bringing more Disney magic to fans through a series of new plushes inspired by Mickey and his friends. Arriving today on shopDisney are four styles of lovable leather pals that are perfect for any Disney collection.

MagicBand+ Selections Debut at shopDisney with 17 Charming Designs

MagicBand+ has officially launched at Walt Disney World and that means it’s time for a visit to shopDisney! Guests can browse the new selection of MagicBand+ styles that arrived on the site this morning and feature everything from the Partners statue and Cinderella Castle to Princesses and more.

Celebrate National Spider-Man Day with Toys, Apparel and Collectibles

Teenager, science nerd and all around awesome guy Spider-Man has been entertaining fans for decades…six decades to be exact and in honor of his milestone anniversary, Marvel has launched their “Beyond Amazing” campaign dedicated to all things Spidey.

Limited Edition Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepiece Box Set by Citizen Available for Pre-Order

2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker.

Star Wars x Royal Selangor Introduces Four New Pewter and Gold Gilt Figurines on shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. This week the online retailer has unveiled new figurines from Royal Selangor that feature Darth Vader, The Mandalorian and more.

LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

One of the best ways to explore the Star Wars universe is with LEGO. Two new sets inspired by the Skywalker Saga are coming soon and fans can get a head start on adding them to their collection.

Grow Your Home Galaxy with Star Wars Mugs Featuring Character, Vehicle, and Logo Designs

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think, it can even fit your kitchen! Star Wars can start their day with a variety of mugs themed to elements of the franchise.

Add to Your Shopping List

50th Anniversary and More Items Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World, we came across some new merchandise from the ever expanding Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces "Hocus Pocus" Sanderson Sisters Brew

The latest offering from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. combines two of our favorite things: coffee and Halloween. That’s right, Joffrey’s has just revealed a spooky new Hocus Pocus-themed brew.

Funko Exclusive Jack Skellington Black Light Pop! Figure Will Brighten Up Your Collection

We’ve reached Halfway to Halloween and Halfway to the Holidays and the merchandise offerings keep on coming. This week Funko has introduced a new exclusive Pop! figure that fits both categories. You guessed it, we’re talking about The Nightmare Before Christmas.

10 LEGO Sets for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Fans Now Available on shopDisney

Create new adventures or rediscover favorite stories with Disney and LEGO. Several new sets have made their way to shopDisney with offerings for the whole family to enjoy.

Venom, Riot and Agony Featured in Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends Venom Multipack

What’s better than one symbiote? How about three! A new Marvel Legends action figure multipack featuring Venom and two of his siblings is the latest offering from Hasbro and it’s a real scream…although sadly, Scream isn’t part of this collection.

Charge Up with New Disney-Themed OtterBox Cases and Accessories

For people who like to keep their phones protected, Disney has unveiled some brand new OtterBox phone cases and accessories that are now available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and shopDisney.

Book Review – Han and Leia Have a Hectic Honeymoon in "Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel"

Mike C. check out the latest Star Wars novel that picks up right after the events of Return of the Jedi and sees the newlywed couple honeymooning on the Halcyon aka the Galactic Starcruiser!

