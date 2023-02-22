“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for February 21st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 115 – February 21st, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We kick things off with Disney ily 4EVER apparel, RockLove’s Princess Celestial Tablets, and ColourPop’s new Snow White collection. For Disney100 we look at the Decades Collection -1920s, Mickey Mouse Club flair, and then show off the newest styles from RSVLTS. Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 action figures, Scarlet Witch Pop! and Loungefly exclusives and Across the Spider-Verse Pop! Finally, Star Wars brings new goodies to shopDisney and Denuo Novo introduces the Death Trooper helmet.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney ily 4EVER Doll Line Adds Cute Matching Princess-Inspired Fashions for Girls

It’s fun being a Disney fan, but it’s even better to model fashions inspired by your favorite characters! For ultimate matching fun, the Disney ily 4EVER line has introduced cute apparel for girls that match the trendy outfits worn by the diverse dolls.

RockLove Launches Disney Princess Celestial Tablet Collection

One of our favorite collaborations is when Disney teams up with RockLove for stunning jewelry collections that present beloved characters in new ways. This month they’re kicking off the Celestial Tablet Collection featuring Disney Princesses, and if you ask us, this pairing was practically written in the stars!

Be The Fairest of All With ColourPop's New "Snow White" Collection

Enchanting magic is back at ColourPop as the cosmetics brand teams up with Disney for a stunning makeup collection honoring the classic movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney100 Decades Collection 1920s – Mickey Mouse Coming February 20th

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010. First up in the Decades Collection is the 1920s and naturally Mickey Mouse kicks things off.

Disney100: Steamboat Willie and Vintage Mickey Mouse Club Apparel from Hot Topic

Some of the new offerings at Hot Topic hail from sister brands Her Universe and Our Universe and focus on the early iterations of Mickey Mouse including the original Mickey Mouse Club and Steamboat Willie.

Disney100: RSVLTS Launches D100 Collection With Designs Celebrating Mickey Mouse, Disney, and Pixar

Commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel and this year the Americana brand is bringing their signature fashion flair to the stage with a collection that embraces the whimsy of Disney magic as never before.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Surprise Gift Unboxing

For several years now, Entertainment Earth has been our go to destination for collectibles and cool Disney, Marvel and Star Wars gifts. We love their wide selection of items that span dozens of franchises while we’re often the ones buying things, this week they sent us some awesome gifts.

Marvel Legends "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Wave Features Adam Warlock, Cosmo Build-A-Figure and More

Are you ready to save the galaxy for the third time? This spring the Guardians of the Galaxy will team up for the last time (presumably and while we’ll be sad to see them go we’re excited for the adventure. In anticipation of the new movie, Hasbro has introduced a new wave of Marvel Legends action figures, and yes, it’s a Build-A-Figure series.

Scarlet Witch Creates Chaos on New Funko and Loungefly Exclusives from Fun.com

Ever since the credits rolled on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we’ve been dying to get back to the multiverse and fortunately Funko and Loungefly are here to make that happen. Follow Scarlet Witch on an exciting journey from Earth to Earth with awesome new exclusives from Fun.com!

Pre-Orders Now Open for "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Funko Pop!

Marvel fans once again have the chance to join Miles Morales and alternate versions of Spider heroes as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse makes its way to theaters. Miles and crew will encounter more web slingers on this journey and Funko is showcasing the lineup with a new wave of Pop! figures (and key chains) you won’t want to miss.

Explore the Galaxy with Star Wars LEGO, Cosplay Helmets and More from shopDisney

Whether you’re a Star Wars collector or have a kid who wants to play in the galaxy far, far away, new merchandise arrivals on shopDisney can make your dreams come true! Lightsaber hilts, LEGO, Funko and more bring the beloved franchise to fans in new ways.

"Rogue One" Death Trooper Helmet Accessory Available for Pre-Order from Denuo Novo

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. The next incredible replica focuses on the terrifying Death Troopers that were featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Add to Your Shopping List

First Look at Shimmering Seas Collection Celebrating Disney Cruise Line's 25th Anniversary

This brand-new line of merchandise is themed to the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” and features light blue colorways and sparkling fabrics throughout the collection that are reminiscent of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters as well as festive silver accents.

Disney Spotlights All Things "Cars" With New Toys and Apparel for Kids

KA-CHOW! It’s time to kick things into high gear this spring and Disney is shining the spotlight on awesome toys inspired by an action-packed franchise that is faster than fast – Cars!

Enter Vile Lairs of Disney Baddies with a New Villains Collection from Enso Rings

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Villains Collection from Enso Rings. Channel your inner baddied with six sinister styles that will have you screaming with delight because they’ll match absolutely everything in your wardrobe.

​​Popular Mickey Mouse and Baymax Munchlings Plush Back In Stock on shopDisney

Disney’s Munchlings line of scented plush has been a big hit with fans ever since its debut at the D23 Expo 2022. In fact two of the large plush styles were so popular that they sold out right away, but the good news is they’re now back in stock on shopDisney.

Celebrate Your Love of Fashion with a Minnie Mouse Loungefly Exclusive from Fun.com

Funko, Loungefly and fashion. Those are three of our favorite words and they’re even better when they come together! That’s right there’s a new Loungefly Minnie Mouse Pop! style mini backpack that’s just debuted and it’s available exclusively from Fun.com!

Disney100: Target Exclusive Black and White Donald Duck Funko Pop!

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! Wave after wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped honoring the centennial celebration up including a Target exclusive showcasing Mickey’s good pal, Donald Duck.

Disney100: Vintage Disney Dress Accessories at Hot Topic

The Disney100 celebration has started and we’re already delighted by the wide array of merchandise collections that have launched. Over at Hot Topic guests will find some stylish accessories to dress up their outfit for a fancy event or night on the town!

Disney100: Celebrate that Milestone Anniversary with Charming Collectibles from Primark

The Disney100 celebration is officially here and so are merchandise collections that commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s milestone anniversary. Global brand, Primark is putting their special touch on exciting new collectibles featuring Disney characters and icons. And guess what? You can shop the assortment now!

UNIQLO Launches Disney Sketchbook Memories T-Shirt Collection

UNIQLO has teamed up with Disney once again for a darling assortment of graphic T-shirts for women and girls. This latest assortment is part of the Disney Sketchbook Memories collection that celebrates classic films like Peter Pan, Bambi and more.

Hasbro Introduces Marvel Stunt Squad Playsets That Pair Popular Heroes with Infamous Villains

Let your kids flex their creative muscles with new Marvel toys from Hasbro that encourage imaginative play! Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against some of the vilest villains out there as part of Stunt Squad playsets that pair a Marvel great with baddies like Thanos, Venom and Ultron!

Infinity Saga DLX Iron Spider Action Figure by Threezero Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection could use an update, then the latest figure from Threezero is likely to make your wish list. The awesome new action figure of Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit is a great way to celebrate the Infinity Saga and will look incredible as part of any display.

Luminara and Plo Koon Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as two more lightsaber hilts arrive on shopDisney. Embrace the spirit of the Republic’s Jedis as a new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge delivers Luminara and Plo Koon’s stunning lightsaber hilts.

