“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 30th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 127 – May 30th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

First we check out the Shimmering Seas collection on the Disney Cruise Line, shopDisney’s Father’s Day Gift Guide, a new Stitch Collection and the Buffy wig from Fun.com. Disney100 features a new Sketchbook collection from Loungefly as well as the latest design from Rock ‘Em Socks. Marvel gives us Across the Spider-Verse from BoxLunch and a Spider-Man watch from Audemars Piguet. Finally, Star Wars is all about the Ezra Bridger Lightsaber and a Darth Vader Funko exclusive.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: Disney Cruise Line's Silver Anniversary Merchandise

Since the beginning of Disney Cruise Line, bringing home souvenirs has been an important part of the guest experience and now with 25 years of magic at sea, Alex takes a look at all the special souvenirs and keepsakes on board.

Celebrate Dad and Save! Take 30% Off Select Father's Day Gifts from shopDisney

I can’t believe it but Father’s Day (June 18th) is on the horizon and if you’re looking for something cool and Disney themed to get for Dad, shopDisney is the place to go. Celebrate Dad and his fandom with a wide selection of clothing, collectibles, toys (he’s a kid at heart) and accessories from shopDisney. Best of all they’re on sale for a limited time!

Stitch is on the Scene! New Apparel, Home Essentials and Accessories Now on shopDisney

Summer is on the way and shopDisney is helping fans to fill their wardrobe with a wild assortment of seasonal apparel inspired by the one and only, Stitch! The blue troublemaker is bringing his spunk and spirit to must-have apparel, accessories, and home essentials the whole family will love.

Fun.com Spotlight: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Wig

Since you can never be too prepared for Halloween, we decided to request the Buffy the Vampire Slayer wig for adults that’s exclusive to Fun.com. Fans can bring their Buffy dreams to life (or help flesh out their group costumes) with a Buffy wig styled after her hair in seasons 3 and 4 (high school and college).

Disney100: Artistic Sketchbook Collection from Loungefly Coming in June

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is hosting a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a Sketchbook series from Loungefly.

Disney100: The Sensational Six are Next to Star on Rock 'Em Socks' D100 Collection

If you want to bring some fun to your footwear and have a major distaste for boring socks, Rock ’Em Socks is here to save the day. As a leader in unique and trendy socks, they’re the perfect partners for a Disney100 series, and you’re going to love the fifth drop in the collection that's all about the Sensational Six.

Get Caught Up in Fashion Fun with New "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Apparel from BoxLunch

Let’s face it, we could all use some Marvel fashion in our wardrobes but settling on the perfect product can be stressful. Fortunately, BoxLunch has a heroic selection of apparel, accessories and collectibles in-stock inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

New Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” Timepiece Revealed by Audemars Piguet

Swinging this way, Marvel and Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet has unveiled the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” timepiece, the second part of the company’s collaboration with Marvel that began back in 2021.

Ezra Bridger (Second Lightsaber) Hilt Now Available for Pre-Order at shopDisney

Another shipment of lightsaber hilts from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are on their way to shopDisney and this time it’s Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger who’s being honored with a commemorative hilt.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Darth Vader (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Darth Vader (Facet) Pop! that does not disappoint.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Father's Day, Disney Anniversaries

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features anniversary pins for Chip ‘n Dale, Mulan, and Finding Nemo.

Save Up to 40% on Toys, Plush, Clothing and More During shopDisney's Twice Upon A Year Sale

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Increases for a Limited Time Starting May 31st

Right now is the perfect time to be an annual pass holder at Walt Disney World. Between May 31 and June 30, there will be an increase in your passholder discount.

"Mulan" 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney June 5th

Disney’s animated classic Mulan celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and shopDisney is marking the occasion with a beautiful Limited Edition doll that fans will certainly want in their collection.

Mulan nuiMO, Outfits, and Accessories Coming Soon to shopDisney

Get ready friends, another Disney Princess is about to join the nuiMO family and the timing couldn’t be better! Mulan is making her way to the popular poseable plush collection and right as she’s celebrating her 25th anniversary.

Disney100: Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Collection Coming to shopDisney June 1st

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder every day, can look to popular brands and retailers who are releasing incredible merchandise collections inspired by Disney’s century of entertainment. Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Tommy Hilfger with their very own Disney100 collection.

"The Little Mermaid" Merchandise Round Up: Clothing, Collectibles, Coffee and Cosmetics!

At long last the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is here and as fans flock to the theaters to check out the film, we’re going shopping! So many great products have been unveiled leading up to the movie’s debut and we thought it would be helpful to gather them all in one place; because if you’re like us, as soon as you leave the theater you’re going to want to buy everything!

Conquer Asgard…or Your Marvel Collection with the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Frost Giant Loki Pop!

Funko and Entertainment Earth are looking back to the Marvel Infinity Saga and the first Thor film in for their next exclusive Pop! figure. This time it’s Frost Giant Loki who’s getting some love as the subject of the latest Marvel collectible.

Marvel Legends West Coast Avengers 5-Pack Coming Exclusively to Amazon

Is there anything better than a super hero team up? We’re all quite familiar with the OG Avengers, but did you know they have other branches of the hero network? Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the West Coast Avengers with a fantastic 5-pack of action figures in their Marvel Legends line.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!