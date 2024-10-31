The Animation Guild and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Extend Contract Discussions

Negotiations will now be extended into November, as both parties require more time to finalize the agreement.

What’s Happening:

The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839) has resumed discussions regarding a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

However, negotiations will now be prolonged into November, as both parties require more time to finalize the agreement.

The union announced in a memo on Wednesday that negotiations will recommence during the week of November 18 for “a consecutive series of negotiation sessions aimed at making progress.” The existing contract has been further extended, now until December 2.

The contract is scheduled to expire at the end of this week, having been extended twice previously to accommodate additional negotiation sessions.

Although this may not be the hoped outcome for TAG members, lead negotiator Steve Kaplan expressed in a statement that the discussions held this week have left leadership “hopeful that the studios are willing to provide us with the movement necessary to reach an agreement.”

Significant progress has been made since the initial discussions in August, during which the union expressed that it remained "far apart" from the studios on various critical matters.

This recent statement is notably less harsh, as TAG remarked that it was "disappointing but not surprising" to have received inadequate responses regarding all the issues at hand.

