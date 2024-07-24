ESPN Signs Landmark Agreement With NBA and WNBA

ESPN has reached a milestone extension with the NBA and WNBA.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s new, 11-year agreement will be in effect from 2025-2036 for the NBA and 2026-2036 for the WNBA.

This new agreement keeps ESPN as the primary media rights partner of the two sports associations, as well as the exclusive home of the NBA Finals.

The current agreement still has one season left.

ESPN’s full package of NBA and WNBA programming will be made available on ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform to launch in the fall of 2025.

Starting with the 2025-2026 season, an international package of NBA and WNBA game will be available to stream on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN: “As the media landscape continues to evolve, this forward-thinking agreement represents a significant and bold step in our mission to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere, including opportunities to successfully navigate the global digital transition. Through a premium collection of regular- and post-season game rights, culminating with the NBA Finals and WNBA Finals, plus studio and original content initiatives, we look forward to building upon our legacy of innovation with the NBA and continuing to play an important role in the extraordinary growth trajectory of the WNBA.”

