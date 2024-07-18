ESPN Shares Team Reporting from 2024 Paris Olympics

ESPN will be on the ground in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will be reporting on the Summer Olympic Games from Paris throughout the Olympiad.

Online, a special section will be dedicated to the games with plans for daily news and features.

With video usage restrictions in mind, SportsCenter and ESPN will still report on results and news from the event within the guidelines.

ESPN reporters on the scene include: Sam Borden – soccer Coley Harvey – track & field Emily Kaplan – daily news D’Arcy Maine – swimming & tennis Connor O’Halloran – international news William C. Rhoden – Andscape news Alyssa Roenigk – gymnastics, action sports, breaking news Jeremy Schaap – news for television Marc Spears – Andscape news Brian Windhorst – basketball

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26th.

