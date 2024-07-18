ESPN Shares Team Reporting from 2024 Paris Olympics

ESPN will be on the ground in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN will be reporting on the Summer Olympic Games from Paris throughout the Olympiad.
  • Online, a special section will be dedicated to the games with plans for daily news and features.
  • With video usage restrictions in mind, SportsCenter and ESPN will still report on results and news from the event within the guidelines.
  • ESPN reporters on the scene include:
    • Sam Borden – soccer
    • Coley Harvey – track & field
    • Emily Kaplan – daily news
    • D’Arcy Maine – swimming & tennis
    • Connor O’Halloran – international news
    • William C. Rhoden – Andscape news
    • Alyssa Roenigk – gymnastics, action sports, breaking news
    • Jeremy Schaap – news for television
    • Marc Spears – Andscape news
    • Brian Windhorst – basketball
  • The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26th.

