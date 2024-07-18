ESPN Shares Team Reporting from 2024 Paris Olympics

ESPN will be on the ground in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN will be reporting on the Summer Olympic Games from Paris throughout the Olympiad.
- Online, a special section will be dedicated to the games with plans for daily news and features.
- With video usage restrictions in mind, SportsCenter and ESPN will still report on results and news from the event within the guidelines.
- ESPN reporters on the scene include:
- Sam Borden – soccer
- Coley Harvey – track & field
- Emily Kaplan – daily news
- D’Arcy Maine – swimming & tennis
- Connor O’Halloran – international news
- William C. Rhoden – Andscape news
- Alyssa Roenigk – gymnastics, action sports, breaking news
- Jeremy Schaap – news for television
- Marc Spears – Andscape news
- Brian Windhorst – basketball
- The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26th.
