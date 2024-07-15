ESPN To Count Down Top 100 Athletes of the 2000s

by |
Tags: , ,

ESPN is celebrating making it a quarter of a way through the 21st century by counting down the Top 100 athletes of the 2000s.

What’s Happening:

  • Considering athletic accomplishments from January 1st, 2000 to the present day, ESPN is counting down the Top 100 athletes of the 2000s.
  • Utilizing ESPN’s Stats & Information Group, along with a panel of experts, over 75,000 votes were cast to determine the Top 100 athletes of the century so far.
  • Each day this week, 25 athletes will be revealed as a part of the list, with the first 25 being announced today.
  • Next week, top athletes' lists will be released by sport.
  • Head to ESPN’s website for more.

More ESPN News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight