ESPN To Count Down Top 100 Athletes of the 2000s

ESPN is celebrating making it a quarter of a way through the 21st century by counting down the Top 100 athletes of the 2000s.
What’s Happening:
- Considering athletic accomplishments from January 1st, 2000 to the present day, ESPN is counting down the Top 100 athletes of the 2000s.
- Utilizing ESPN’s Stats & Information Group, along with a panel of experts, over 75,000 votes were cast to determine the Top 100 athletes of the century so far.
- Each day this week, 25 athletes will be revealed as a part of the list, with the first 25 being announced today.
- Next week, top athletes' lists will be released by sport.
- Head to ESPN’s website for more.
