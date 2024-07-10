ESPN’s Inspiring Series “My Wish” Returns This Sunday

The heartwarming program highlighting Make-A-Wish kids and their sports themed wishes is returning to ESPN this Sunday.

What’s Happening:

ESPN My Wish.

The program, which partners with the Make-A-Wish foundation, will be returning for its 17th season on July 14th.

The new season will feature stars from the Olympics, NFL, MLB and NCAA as they help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. The program has granted 83 wishes during its run.

This year’s program includes seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, Duke Men’s Basketball, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN features these wishes on SportsCenter with the first of this year’s series releasing at 8AM ET on July 14th. A new feature will air every night during the 6PM ET edition of SportsCenter from Monday July 15th through Thursday July 18th. All episodes will re-air during SportsCenter and will be available on a special landing page on ESPN.com.

with the first of this year’s series releasing at 8AM ET on July 14th. A new feature will air every night during the 6PM ET edition of from Monday July 15th through Thursday July 18th. All episodes will re-air during and will be available on a special landing page on ESPN.com. Host of My Wish Chris Connelly shares his thoughts on the series return, stating “I’ve been part of My Wish since its inception, and I’m still just amazed by the resilience, strength and optimism of the children and families whose stories we share… I think we’re all grateful for the chance to show these wishes restoring hope and happiness to those who’ve had to endure so much.”

Chris Connelly shares his thoughts on the series return, stating “I’ve been part of My Wish since its inception, and I’m still just amazed by the resilience, strength and optimism of the children and families whose stories we share… I think we’re all grateful for the chance to show these wishes restoring hope and happiness to those who’ve had to endure so much.” This year’s ESPN My Wish segment includes: Sunday July 14th – The San Francisco 49ers will celebrate with Levi, who is now in remission after a two and half year battle with cancer. Monday July 15th – Laura, a 10-year-old who had her passion for swimming interrupted by a cancer diagnosis, will spend time at the pool with seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Tuesday July 16th – Eighteen year old Bradee struggled with chronic kidney disease for 5 years, impacting his love for Basketball. After receiving a kidney donation from his aunt, Bradee has been able to return to the game. His granted wish will see him attend a Duke Basketball game as they face their biggest rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Wednesday July 17th – Yisroel, a 15-year-old on a transplant list, will get to spend time with his favorite NFL team, The Miami Dolphins. Thursday July 18th – Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers will hangout with Gunnar, a young boy who hasn’t let his diagnosis get in the way of his love for baseball.

segment includes: Checkout the trailer for the 17th season of My Wish below:

Read More: