ESPN Deportes Teams Up With SNL’s Marcello Hernández For New T-Mobile Home Run Derby Campaign

The sports network has shown off their latest marketing creative for the T-Mobile sponsored baseball event. Featuring the SNL comedian, the new campaign showcases the event's power hitters as they prepare for competition.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has shared their latest marketing creative for the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby featuring Marcello Hernández from Saturday Night Live.
- This year's event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
- The campaign, created for ESPN Deportes, showcases MLB’s biggest team players as “lone stars,” highlighting the Texas state slogan.
- Hernández is shown standing in a spotlight on the field, setting the tone for the upcoming home-run-filled event. Through his charisma and humor, the comedian celebrates the hitters as the true stars of the show.
- The spot, which you can watch below, will be featured across ESPN Deportes platforms starting July 3. The network will provide exclusive Spanish coverage of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15th at 8PM ET/5PM PT.
What They Are Saying
- Sandra Blacio, ESPN Deportes Marketing Director: “Marcello Hernández’s vibrant personality and humor bring a new level of excitement to our Spanish-language coverage of the Home Run Derby… His Cuban/Dominican background, combined with his fandom for baseball, also brings genuine cultural representation to the spot, allowing the campaign to resonate more deeply with Latino audiences.”
- Marcello Hernández: “Being part of the ESPN Deportes Home Run Derby campaign is truly special. As a Latino, baseball isn’t just a sport – it’s part of our culture, our family gatherings, our childhood memories… The Home Run Derby captures all the excitement and power of the game I grew up loving. It’s an honor to help bring that energy to Latino fans and celebrate the incredible talent of these sluggers on such a big stage.”
