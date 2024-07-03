ESPN Deportes Teams Up With SNL’s Marcello Hernández For New T-Mobile Home Run Derby Campaign

The sports network has shown off their latest marketing creative for the T-Mobile sponsored baseball event. Featuring the SNL comedian, the new campaign showcases the event's power hitters as they prepare for competition.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Saturday Night Live.

This year's event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The campaign, created for ESPN Deportes, showcases MLB’s biggest team players as “lone stars,” highlighting the Texas state slogan.

Hernández is shown standing in a spotlight on the field, setting the tone for the upcoming home-run-filled event. Through his charisma and humor, the comedian celebrates the hitters as the true stars of the show.

The spot, which you can watch below, will be featured across ESPN Deportes platforms starting July 3. The network will provide exclusive Spanish coverage of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15th at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

What They Are Saying

Sandra Blacio, ESPN Deportes Marketing Director: “Marcello Hernández’s vibrant personality and humor bring a new level of excitement to our Spanish-language coverage of the Home Run Derby… His Cuban/Dominican background, combined with his fandom for baseball, also brings genuine cultural representation to the spot, allowing the campaign to resonate more deeply with Latino audiences.”

“Marcello Hernández’s vibrant personality and humor bring a new level of excitement to our Spanish-language coverage of the Home Run Derby… His Cuban/Dominican background, combined with his fandom for baseball, also brings genuine cultural representation to the spot, allowing the campaign to resonate more deeply with Latino audiences.” Marcello Hernández: “Being part of the ESPN Deportes Home Run Derby campaign is truly special. As a Latino, baseball isn’t just a sport – it’s part of our culture, our family gatherings, our childhood memories… The Home Run Derby captures all the excitement and power of the game I grew up loving. It’s an honor to help bring that energy to Latino fans and celebrate the incredible talent of these sluggers on such a big stage.”

Read More ESPN: