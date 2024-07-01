A New ESPN Series Titled “Futbol W” Will Exclusively Cover Women’s Soccer

The weekly program coming to ESPN will comprehensively cover women’s soccer.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced a new series Futbol W.

The new weekly studio program, which premieres on July 23rd, will focus on coverage of women’s soccer.

The show will air on ESPN2 at 9:30 PM ET, simulcast on ESPN+.

Weekly episodes will stream live on ESPN+ on Tuesdays at 6PM. They will be available on-demand afterwards.

The program will highlight NWSL, the U.S. Women’s National Team, Liga MX Femenil, and CONCACAF stars playing in Europe. Content will also step off the field, exploring players’ interests and the crossover of culture, fashion, food, and community within the sport.

Superstar soccer player Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar will co-host the new one-hour program, sharing their highlights, analysis, and opinions.

Fans are promised to get insights into all aspects of the game, highlighting personality-driven interviews and insights into the sport.

Manny de la Fe, Vice President of Production at ESPN shared his excitement for the new program, stating “We are pleased to launch Futbol W amid the popularity and excitement around women’s sports, which is at an all-time high in the United States… Futbol W will inform, entertain, and showcase the incredible athletes to sports fans. It will be our signature news and analysis studio program – a weekly one-stop destination for fans to get their need-to-know insight about women’s soccer.”

