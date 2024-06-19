Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Cancelled Lake Nona Campus

Disney employees are suing over the canceled plans to move to Lake Nona.

What’s Happening:

The Los Angeles Times is reporting

Back in 2021, former CEO Bob Chapek and Josh D’Amaro announced plans to move over 2000 California employees to a new hub in Lake Nona.

Employees are angry at the decision, but many were prepared (and followed through) to make the move.

The plan was canceled after Bob Iger returned as CEO.

This proposed class action lawsuit is set to represent all affected cast members who chose to make the move.

