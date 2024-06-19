Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Cancelled Lake Nona Campus

Disney employees are suing over the canceled plans to move to Lake Nona.
What’s Happening:
- The Los Angeles Times is reporting that a lawsuit has been filed by numerous workers who sold their homes in California and moved to Central Florida, all for nothing.
- Back in 2021, former CEO Bob Chapek and Josh D’Amaro announced plans to move over 2000 California employees to a new hub in Lake Nona.
- Employees are angry at the decision, but many were prepared (and followed through) to make the move.
- The plan was canceled after Bob Iger returned as CEO.
- This proposed class action lawsuit is set to represent all affected cast members who chose to make the move.
