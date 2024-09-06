Disney and DirecTV Offering Thirty Dollar Credits Towards Subscriptions Amid Carriage Dispute

Amid an ongoing battle between the two companies, the satellite TV provider is offering customers credit to access channels currently blocked by the dispute.

Due to a carriage dispute between The Walt Disney Company and the satellite TV provider, all programming tied to the media giant has been unavailable to subscribers.

This offer comes 6 days after the content conflict began.

DirecTV wrote in a blog post “As the leaves turn each fall, you can be sure of two things – football season will be in full swing, and Disney will do everything it can to keep you from watching your favorite team unless they offer it to you exclusively. Unfortunately, Disney is back at it again, this time targeting DirecTV customers. That’s why we’re giving you more ways to watch this weekend’s college football games, Monday Night Football and the U.S. Open – on us.”

Beginning tomorrow, subscribers can redeem 7-day free trial periods for Fubo’s Pro or Elite with Sports plus plans and receive a $30 off for the first month after the trial ends. Additionally, subscribers can get Sling’s Orange service and receive the $30 credit. The credit will be reflected on DirecTV accounts within two months.

In an attempt to keep customers satisfied during the content blackout, DirecTV is providing users with an alternative way to access Disney-owned networks, including ESPN Disney Channel Freeform

Starting on September 11th, Hulu will offer the same $30 credit to anyone who signs up for Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to live sports, national and local news, 95 TV channels, and the streaming libraries from Hulu, Disney+

Within 6-8 weeks of the first month's payment, subscribers will receive a $30 refund to the payment method used for the service.

Last Sunday, Disney and DirecTV failed to meet a new carriage agreement leading to the programming blackout. DirecTV is looking to offer greater flexibility to subscribers by offering smaller, genre-based packages.

Disney has claimed that DirecTV’s new package proposals lack specifics, leading to the dispute. Disney made a deal with Charter Communications last year to offer smaller programming packages for consumers.

However, DirecTV claims Disney is resistant to offering “skinny” packages and is attempting to make the satellite TV provider push larger content bundles.

DirecTV CFO Ray Spencer shared Tuesday that “This is much more than a run of the mill dispute. This is more existential for us and we would hate for our customers to not have access to any of the great content that is available via the Disney channels. But we’re not playing a short term game. We need something that is going to work for the long term sustainability of our video customers. We’re prepared to take this as long as it needs to for us to get what is most important for us.”

