The 2024 ESPYS – Checkout the Star-Studded List of Presenters and Attendees

This Thursday, the Serena Williams hosted awards show will celebrate the past year in sports. In addition to the superstar host, ESPN has shared new information on the star studded guest list for the event.

What’s Happening:

ESPN

The 2024 sports celebration, hosted by Serena Williams, will recognize athletic achievements, recap the year’s most exciting moments, honor leading athletes, and showcase musical performances.

This year’s list of presenters include Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Drew Brees, Draymond Green, Bryce Young, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Ingram II, Flau’jae Johnson, Colman Domingo, GloRilla, Daisy Ridley, Allyson Felix, Dama Hamlin, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Blanley and more.

In addition to the star-filled list of presenters, viewers can expect to see some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. These superstars include Allen Iverson, Nick Saban, Venus Williams, Andy Reid, Jayden Daniels, Chloe Kim, Livvy Dunne, J.J. McCarthy, Isiah Pacheco, Sugar Ray Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Lisa Leslie, Nyjah Hyston, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, CJ McCollum, John Owen Lowe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Toni Breidinger, Samm Levine, Angel McCoughtry, Jacques Slade, Arielle Chambers, Danny Seraphine, and more.

ESPN will also honor NFL safety Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Prince Harry with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The 2024 ESPYS will be held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live on July 11th at 8PM ET/PT on ABC

