Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown” Will Hit Theatres on Christmas

The upcoming biopic starring Timothée Chalamet will land in theatres on Christmas Day.

What’s Happening:

Variety A Complete Unknown will premiere in theatres on December 25th.

will premiere in theatres on December 25th. The upcoming Searchlight Pictures biopic about Bob Dylan will be released on the same day as Nosferatu and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King .

and Disney’s A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, chronicles the early life of the Minnesotan musician. Set in New York City, the film kicks off with 19-year-old Dylan arriving in Greenwich Village. It will explore his presence in the folk community and when he first picked up an electric guitar in 1965.

directed by James Mangold, chronicles the early life of the Minnesotan musician. Set in New York City, the film kicks off with 19-year-old Dylan arriving in Greenwich Village. It will explore his presence in the folk community and when he first picked up an electric guitar in 1965. The first trailer, which debuted in July, gave a glimpse of star Timothée Chalamet performing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

The screenplay is adapted from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. Dylan isn’t involved in the movie, but did give notes on the script with Mangold.

Dylan isn’t involved in the movie, but did give notes on the script with Mangold. You can watch the trailer below:

Read More: