Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown” Will Hit Theatres on Christmas

The upcoming biopic starring Timothée Chalamet will land in theatres on Christmas Day.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that A Complete Unknown will premiere in theatres on December 25th.
- The upcoming Searchlight Pictures biopic about Bob Dylan will be released on the same day as Nosferatu and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.
- A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, chronicles the early life of the Minnesotan musician. Set in New York City, the film kicks off with 19-year-old Dylan arriving in Greenwich Village. It will explore his presence in the folk community and when he first picked up an electric guitar in 1965.
- The first trailer, which debuted in July, gave a glimpse of star Timothée Chalamet performing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”
- The screenplay is adapted from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. Dylan isn’t involved in the movie, but did give notes on the script with Mangold.
- You can watch the trailer below:
Read More: