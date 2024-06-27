New Disney Channel Short Form Series Debuts With Look At Inspiration Behind “Primos”

The first episode of a new short-form series from Disney Channel focuses on the upcoming new animated series, Primos, and its creator, Natasha Kline.

Natasha Kline is sitting down in the first episode of a new short form series from Disney Channel, A Piece of My Mind , to share the inspiration behind her new animated series coming to the network later next month, Primos.

In the episode, Kline shares how deeply personal the series is as we are introduced to the main character of the new series, Tater. Turns out, Tater is basically Kline herself as she experienced the best summer she's ever had with all 23 of her cousins, though Tater only has 12.

A Piece of My Mind is a fun take on how to explain this inspiration, as we see Kline herself conversing with her animated creation explaining where they came from – and maybe why Tater isn’t in Space with Laser Teeth, instead at home in a Los Angeles community.

Primos follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.

The first episode of Primos arrives on Disney Channel on July 25th and the first two episodes will be available on DisneyNOW beginning July 26.

The new short-form series from Disney Channel, A Piece of My Mind, showcases various Disney Television Animation creators talking about their shows and their main source of inspiration.

This, the first episode centered, is centered around Natasha Kline and Primos, but future episodes are anticipated to include Aliki Theofilopoulous and Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, Ryan Gillis and the upcoming series StuGo, Dan Povenmire, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh with Phineas And Ferb and Hamster & Gretel, Nic Smal, Lucy Heavens with Kiff, Noah Z. Jones with an unannounced animated series and Chris and Shane Houghton with Big City Greens.

