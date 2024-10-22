“Moana 2” Star Auli’i Cravalho Brings Halloween Treats to New York City Children’s Hospital

The Moana voice actress shared "I hang out with adults way too much, I'm going to be honest, and these kids are so much fun, they are so brave, they are so strong."

Giving Back:

ABC 7

The actress brought some not-so-scary Halloween costumes, books and toys to help bring the excitement of the holiday to children who won’t be able to participate in trick-or-treating.

The Moana star's visit was in partnership with Disney and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. A member of the nonprofit also shared "We have all the Halloween joy that we're bringing to these kids as they come here for their routine treatments and procedures, bringing that Halloween fun to them, we have deliveries from Starlight including Disney books, toys, wands, party favors and the most exciting of all — children can pick their favorite Disney costume to take home."

Moana 2 hits theatres on November 27th.

hits theatres on November 27th. Currently, you can catch Auli’i starring as Sally Bowles in Broadway’s Cabaret. She will star in the musical until March 30th, 2025.

