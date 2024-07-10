After a Year Long Vacation, “Bachelor in Paradise” Will Return in 2025

Bachelor Nation, rise up! The spinoff dating series will return to the air in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Deadline ABC Bachelor in Paradise for a 10th season.

for a 10th season. Confirmed during Disney’s summer Television Critics Association Panel on Wednesday, the series will be returning in 2025 after a year-long hiatus.

No information is available on when the new season will air, however, season 9 premiered alongside the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor during the network’s fall schedule. Prior seasons aired during the summer.

during the network’s fall schedule. Prior seasons aired during the summer. ABC continues to make changes to the Bachelor schedule as they expand the franchise

schedule as they expand the franchise This year, The Golden Bachelorette has taken the fall schedule slot. Fans will get to watch Joan Vassos as she searches for a second chance at love. The series premieres on September 18th.

has taken the fall schedule slot. Fans will get to watch Joan Vassos as she searches for a second chance at love. The series premieres on September 18th. Season 21 of The Bachelorette began on Monday with Jenn Tran on her journey for love. Joey Graziadei spearheaded his search for love during season 28 of The Bachelor last winter.

