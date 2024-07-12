“Impossible – It’s Possible” – “Descendant’s: The Rise of Red” Star Brandy Believes Whitney Houston is Responsible for Her Return as Cinderella

The actress, who starred in 1997s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella expresses her deep connection to the late singer in a new interview.

The Wrap Descendants: The Rise of Red star Brandy.

Brandy, the singer who played Cinderella in Disney's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, has reprised her role for the new entry into the hit movie series along with Cinderella co-star Paolo Montalban.

has reprised her role for the new entry into the hit movie series along with co-star Paolo Montalban. The two actors play Cinderella and King Charming in the new film.

The original 1997 film saw Whitney Houston take on the role of Fairy Godmother, who is heavily accredited to bringing the young singer onto the project.

Brandy shared that she feels like Whitney Houston is, once again, responsible for her role as the iconic princess.

In the interview, Brandy shared “I think she orchestrated this… I think it’s something that she spiritually put together. This is something that she would have wanted, and something that she would be very, very proud of.”

Both Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and Descendants: The Rise of Red are available to stream on Disney+.

and are available to stream on Disney+. You can watch the full interview here

