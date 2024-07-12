“Impossible – It’s Possible” – “Descendant’s: The Rise of Red” Star Brandy Believes Whitney Houston is Responsible for Her Return as Cinderella

The actress, who starred in 1997s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella expresses her deep connection to the late singer in a new interview.

What’s Happening:

  • The Wrap shared a new interview with Descendants: The Rise of Red star Brandy.
  • Brandy, the singer who played Cinderella in Disney’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, has reprised her role for the new entry into the hit movie series along with Cinderella co-star Paolo Montalban.
  • The two actors play Cinderella and King Charming in the new film.
  • The original 1997 film saw Whitney Houston take on the role of Fairy Godmother, who is heavily accredited to bringing the young singer onto the project.
  • Brandy shared that she feels like Whitney Houston is, once again, responsible for her role as the iconic princess.
  • In the interview, Brandy shared “I think she orchestrated this… I think it’s something that she spiritually put together. This is something that she would have wanted, and something that she would be very, very proud of.”
  • Both Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Descendants: The Rise of Red are available to stream on Disney+.
  • You can watch the full interview here.

Read More:

