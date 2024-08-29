“Dancing With The Stars” Dancer Artem Chigvintsev Arrested On Suspicion of Domestic Violence

A Dancing With The Stars pro has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
What’s Happening:
- Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence.
- Variety reports he was booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence charge, with bail posted at $25,000.
- No details about the victim or the arrest have been released at the time of this post.
- Chigvinstev is married to Nikki Garcia, a former WWE wrestler, whom he met on Dancing with the Stars.
- He has performed on the show across twelve seasons, winning season 29 with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.
- ABC released a statement that he was not set to be a part of the upcoming season, debuting later next month on Disney+ and ABC.
