“Dancing With The Stars” Dancer Artem Chigvintsev Arrested On Suspicion of Domestic Violence

A Dancing With The Stars pro has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

What’s Happening:

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence.

No details about the victim or the arrest have been released at the time of this post.

Chigvinstev is married to Nikki Garcia, a former WWE wrestler, whom he met on Dancing with the Stars .

. He has performed on the show across twelve seasons, winning season 29 with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

