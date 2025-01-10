Set Sail on an Exploration of Disney Cruise Line in a New Episode of “The Town with Matthew Belloni”

Over the past 15 years, Disney Cruise Line has tripled their fleet of ships and have shown now sign of slowing down. As of right now, two more ships are set to begin sailing in 2025 alone, with 5 additional ships on the horizon. For podcast fans, a new episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni is ready to take you behind the experiences and business side of Disney’s most popular non-theme park experience.

If you are a fan of Disney Cruise Line or are just curious about the business side of the Disney vacation offering, The Town with Matthew Belloni has a brand new episode exploring the popular experience.

has a brand new episode exploring the popular experience. The 34 minute episode, titled “The Magical (and Profitable) World of Disney Cruises,” sees Robbie Whelan from the Wall Street Journal join Belloni to discuss Disney Cruise Line in depth.

Belloni and Whelan will break down the unique experiences found on DCL’s fleet of ships, including personal stories about the Disney vacation experience, as well as dive into the profitability and continued growth of one of Disney’s biggest tourism investments.

They’ll also dive into the possibility of other major corporations and dissect whether anyone else has the IP power to capture a cruise audience the way Disney has.

