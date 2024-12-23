Disney Cruise Line Celebrates the Holidays by Giving Back to Port Communities

Throughout Florida and the Caribbean, the Disney Dream and Disney Wish brought toys, food, and fun to local families.

On board one of Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse-colored cruise ships, holiday magic permeates throughout thanks to the cruise line’s amazing activities and adventures. However, the yuletide spirit doesn’t just stay on the ship. In honor of the season of giving, Disney Cruise Line brought holiday joy to its amazing port communities.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the holiday season, Disney Cruise Line is committed to spreading joy throughout port communities in the Caribbean.

Teaming up with local organizations, the cast and crew aboard Disney Cruise Line ships came together to bring exciting opportunities to children, such as visits with Mickey Mouse, ornament decoration, book and toy giveaways, and packing meals for families in need.

As a part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, a global journey by Mickey Mouse to bring presents and holiday cheer to kids around the world, Mickey joined Disney Cruise Line to bring magic to two port communities. These include Disney’s homeport of Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida and Nassau, The Bahamas.

Joining cast and crew members of the Disney Wish, Mickey and his DCL friends surprised students with Disney toys at Endeavour Elementary School in Cocoa, FL and Albury Sayle Primary School

Bernadette Sweeting-Miller, public affairs manager for DCL, shared “Disney Cruise Line ships visit Nassau every week, all year long, and for many of our crew members, this community feels like home. It means so much to us to bring some Disney magic off the ship and create memorable moments for local students, especially this time of year.”

Naira Hoblert, President of Albury Sayle Primary School, also shared “It’s been said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ This is best seen in the educational arena as the community and organizations, like Disney Cruise Line, come together to improve the lives of our students. We are grateful for Disney Cruise Line’s support and the generous contributions they’ve provided our school for more than a decade.”

The Disney Wish wasn’t the only ship to spread the holiday joy.

While docked in Port Everglades, cast and crew aboard the Disney Dream helped distribute Disney books and toys to more than 300 students at the Jack & Jill Center. The kids were also invited to decorate their own holiday ornaments.

The Disney Dream also continued their festive volunteer work to families in Nassau, The Bahamas. The holiday season is a stressful time for many families financially, especially for those that rely on meals provided at school.

Cast and crew joined a local non-profit Bahamas Feeding Network to pack meal kits to support the local families in Nassau and throughout the rest of the Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line also donated $25,000 to the organization to help provide food to local communities year-round.

Disney Cruise Line also features two unique destinations with Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Located in Abaco and Eleuthera respectively, the permanent cast members at these destinations as well as crew members from Disney’s fleet of cruise ships spent their free time giving out gifts to local school children.

While Disney Cruise Line spent the holidays diving into the port communities they call home, this commitment is an all-year objective. You can read more about Disney Cruise Line news and community initiatives here

