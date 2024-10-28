First Look at the Cast and Characters of Disney Jr.’s New Series “RoboGobo”

The star-studded guest cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Ana Gasteyer and Dulé Hill.

Disney Jr. has shared a first look at the characters of their upcoming series, RoboGobo, along with their voice actors.

What’s Happening:

After being announced in August 2023 RoboGobo is finally set to premiere in early 2025.

is finally set to premiere in early 2025. Five adorable adopted pets are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, then going on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learning how to become a family in the process.

A plethora of noteworthy stars will guest star in the series, with Disney Jr.’s Instagram Cynthia Erivo as The Slink



Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley

Dulé Hill as Dr. Vaughn

Alison Pill as Farmer Faye

Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly

Susan Kelechi Watson as Professor Millie

Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha

They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion), Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins), Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman), Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo.