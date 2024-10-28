First Look at the Cast and Characters of Disney Jr.’s New Series “RoboGobo”

Disney Jr. has shared a first look at the characters of their upcoming series, RoboGobo, along with their voice actors.
- After being announced in August 2023, Disney Jr.’s new series RoboGobo is finally set to premiere in early 2025.
- Five adorable adopted pets are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, then going on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learning how to become a family in the process.
- A plethora of noteworthy stars will guest star in the series, with Disney Jr.’s Instagram sharing photos of each character and their voice actors, including:
- Cynthia Erivo as The Slink
- Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley
- Dulé Hill as Dr. Vaughn
- Alison Pill as Farmer Faye
- Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly
- Susan Kelechi Watson as Professor Millie
- Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha
- They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion), Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins), Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman), Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo.
