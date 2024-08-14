The Walt Disney Company Picks Up Two Juried Awards At Primetime Emmys

The Primtime Emmys have already begun, with various juried prizes going to The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

  • Juried awards have been announced for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
  • These categories are not voted on by the Television Academy, but instead are awarded by a select committee of industry professionals.
  • The Walt Disney Company picked up the following trophies:
    • Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming – What If…? – An Immersive Story – Apple Vision Pro
    • Outstanding Motion Design – Jim Henson Idea Man – Disney+
  • The full list of juried winners can be found on Variety.
  • The awards will be handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, taking place on September 7th & 8th, airing on FXX on September 14th at 8pm.

