Disney+ Debuts Trailer for New Docuseries “Harlem Ice”

A new Disney+ docuseries is set to take viewers onto the ice with the release of a new trailer.
What’s Happening:
- The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Disney+ original series Harlem Ice.
- Debuting February 12th, the five-part series documents Figure Skating in Harlem, the ice skating team made up of girls of color from the Manhattan neighborhood.
- The team travels the globe, showcasing their skills and commitment to breaking barriers within the sport.
- Harlem Ice has some major pedigree behind it, with Robin Roberts, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer all on board as executive producers.
- Joining the ranks of Disney+’s wide array of original docuseries covering sports, Harlem Ice is a perfect fit for the streamer.
- The series premieres February 12th on Disney+.
