Disney+ Debuts Trailer for New Docuseries “Harlem Ice”

A new Disney+ docuseries is set to take viewers onto the ice with the release of a new trailer.

What’s Happening:

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Disney+ original series Harlem Ice .

. Debuting February 12th, the five-part series documents Figure Skating in Harlem, the ice skating team made up of girls of color from the Manhattan neighborhood.

The team travels the globe, showcasing their skills and commitment to breaking barriers within the sport.

Harlem Ice has some major pedigree behind it, with Robin Roberts, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer all on board as executive producers.

Joining the ranks of Disney+’s wide array of original docuseries covering sports, Harlem Ice is a perfect fit for the streamer.

is a perfect fit for the streamer. The series premieres February 12th on Disney+.

More Television News: