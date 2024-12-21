As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 23rd-28th:
- Monday, December 23
- Jolly Holiday Countdown: Leslie Corona (Gift-wrapping hacks; Real Simple magazine)
- Preview of the Alvin Ailey exhibit at the Whitney Museum in New York
- Ilana Glazer (Human Magic)
- Lori Bergamotto (Last minute gift ideas)
- Matt Gutman (How to escape a house fire)
- Tuesday, December 24
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (Favorite book picks of 2024)
- Jolly Holiday Countdown: Lori Bergamotto (Best experiences and subscriptions to gift this holiday season)
- Report on the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
- Wednesday, December 25
- Performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Young People’s Chorus
- Michael Strahan sits down for an interview with rapper Snoop Dogg
- George Stephanopoulos talks with author Griffin Dunne
- A look back at ABC’s Dancing with the Stars 500th episode
- Robin Roberts reports on her nephew’s stem cell donor journey
- Thursday, December 26
- Winter wellness tips with Dr. Kameelah Phillips
- Alexa von Tobel (Tips on holiday bonuses)
- Maya Allen (Seasonal skincare tips)
- Becky Worley (Advice on holiday gift returns)
- Preview of Robin Roberts’ year-end primetime special, The Year: 2024
- Friday, December 27
- Michael Vignola (How to make your New Year’s Eve simple, special and spectacular)
- Dr. Adam Christman (Advice for new pet owners)
- The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Storage solutions ideas)
- Dr. Will Bulsiewicz (Ways to boost your metabolism in the new year)
- Saturday, December 28
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
