"GMA" prepares for seasonal fun with their "Jolly Holiday Countdown," plus expert advice for what to do after all the holiday happenings unfold.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 23rd-28th:

Monday, December 23 Jolly Holiday Countdown: Leslie Corona (Gift-wrapping hacks; Real Simple magazine) Preview of the Alvin Ailey exhibit at the Whitney Museum in New York Ilana Glazer ( Human Magic ) Lori Bergamotto (Last minute gift ideas) Matt Gutman (How to escape a house fire)

Tuesday, December 24 Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (Favorite book picks of 2024) Jolly Holiday Countdown: Lori Bergamotto (Best experiences and subscriptions to gift this holiday season) Report on the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Wednesday, December 25 Performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Young People’s Chorus Michael Strahan sits down for an interview with rapper Snoop Dogg George Stephanopoulos talks with author Griffin Dunne A look back at ABC’s Dancing with the Stars 500th episode Robin Roberts reports on her nephew’s stem cell donor journey

Thursday, December 26 Winter wellness tips with Dr. Kameelah Phillips Alexa von Tobel (Tips on holiday bonuses) Maya Allen (Seasonal skincare tips) Becky Worley (Advice on holiday gift returns) Preview of Robin Roberts’ year-end primetime special, The Year: 2024

Friday, December 27 Michael Vignola (How to make your New Year’s Eve simple, special and spectacular) Dr. Adam Christman (Advice for new pet owners) The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Storage solutions ideas) Dr. Will Bulsiewicz (Ways to boost your metabolism in the new year)

Saturday, December 28 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.