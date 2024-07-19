Hayden Christensen to Make First-Ever Appearance at L.A. Comic Con This October

Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen, is set to appear at this year’s L.A. Comic Con in October.

What’s Happening:

Taking place from October 4th-6th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!

Hayden Christensen will make his first-ever appearance at the event on Sunday, October 6th, fulfilling years of fan requests.

Known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, he will be joining fellow Star Wars star Ewan McGregor and other notable names like Michael J. Fox, Giancarlo Esposito and Rosairo Dawson. This marks Hayden's first-ever appearance at L.A. Comic Con.

The actor also recently reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker in two Disney+ Star Wars series – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

What They’re Saying:

Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company CEI: "One of the biggest joys of creating a Fan-driven convention is creating opportunities for fans to meet their heroes. Today's announcement that Hayden Christensen is joining us on Sunday, Oct. 6th is one of those days, as he's been one of our most highly requested fan favorite guests for years. Having Hayden, Ewan McGregor, Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito all at the show this year we hope really makes L.A. Comic Con 2024 a must-attend event for fans of the Star Wars universe."

