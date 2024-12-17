Hubie Brown to Call Final NBA Match of His Career this February

Brown will return to where his NBA career began in Milwaukee, WI for his final broadcast.

After five decades with the NBA and over three decades as a television and radio analyst, iconic basketball coach and broadcaster Hubie Brown will call the final game of his career this February.

An NBA Icon:

ESPN

Set to broadcast at 2PM ET on ABC

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner will take on the role of broadcast analyst one last time when the Bucks face off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mike Breen will provide play-by-play during the game alongside Brown.

The two Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame commentators called the 2006 NBA Finals together on ABC.

With 50 years with the NBA and 35 years as a television and radio analyst, Brown's career will be explored and honored by ESPN during the broadcast.

More details on what the broadcast will entail will be released in the next few weeks.

Over at ESPN, Brown has been a key figure in the network's NBA coverage for 20 years.

With his expert coaching and broadcasting skills, Brown has been honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the College Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

NBA fans won’t want to miss ESPN’s tribute to the legendary Hubie Brown.

You can read more about his incredible career on ESPN’s website here

