Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith Selected for ESPN Broadcast Team for TGL Presented by SoFi

TGL debuts on Tuesday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith have been selected as the ESPN broadcast team for the TGL event sponsored by SoFi.

What’s Happening:

Scott Van Pelt will serve as the host, with Matt Barrie providing play-by-play commentary and Marty Smith reporting, as they make up the first broadcast team for TGL, presented by SoFi.

This new prime-time team golf league has been established by TMRW Sports, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

TGL is set to debut on Tuesday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Van Pelt will host the pre-match and intermission segments of the prime-time matches from the SportsCenter studio in Washington, D.C.

Barrie will offer commentary from the broadcast booth at SoFi Center, TGL’s custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

At the same time, Smith will act as a roving reporter, interacting with golfers, team owners, and celebrities present at the matches in the SoFi Center.

Scott Van Pelt:

Scott Van Pelt will serve as the host for the pre-match and intermission segments of the prime time TGL matches presented by SoFi, broadcasting from his SportsCenter studio in Washington, D.C.

He will initiate the broadcast, establish the atmosphere, and conduct interviews with TGL players during and after the matches.

He serves as the anchor for the midnight edition of SportsCenter and is the primary host for ESPN's golf coverage, which encompasses prestigious events such as the Masters and PGA Championship, both of which are significant tournaments in professional golf.

With over three decades of experience in the sport, Van Pelt also leads Monday Night Countdown, the pregame show for ESPN's Monday Night Football, and hosts the weekly SVPod podcast along with the monthly Bad Beats program, inspired by a well-known segment from his television show.

Matt Barrie:

Matt Barrie will act as the play-by-play announcer for TGL presented by SoFi, leading the coverage from the broadcast booth at SoFi Center.

He, along with the entire announcing team, will maintain direct communication with the teams, facilitating player engagement regarding shot-by-shot strategies.

Barrie has been involved in ESPN's major championship golf coverage for over a decade, serving as the host for SportsCenter during the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as providing commentary for live featured group and hole coverage.

He became part of ESPN in 2013 and currently co-anchors the 2 p.m. ET weekday edition of SportsCenter , in addition to hosting SportsCenter on the Road from various venues, including college campuses during the football season, the College Football Playoff, and the National Championship game.

, in addition to hosting on the Road from various venues, including college campuses during the football season, the College Football Playoff, and the National Championship game. Furthermore, Barrie provides commentary for Thursday night college football games on ESPN and hosts the network's College Football Scoreboard and College Football Final programs.

Marty Smith:

Marty Smith, a notable and recognized personality at ESPN, will serve as the on-field reporter at SoFi Center.

He will have the chance to access team benches and interact with the golfers during the match, offering real-time analysis and insights into their shot choices, hole management, and overall match strategy.

At ESPN, Smith covers a diverse range of sports, such as college football, basketball, golf, and motorsports.

He is also a co-host of the well-known program Marty and McGee on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, partnering with Ryan McGee.

on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, partnering with Ryan McGee. Each Saturday during the college football season, the pair travels to different campuses within the Southeastern Conference, accompanying SEC Nation.

Since 2017, Smith has been a reporter for ESPN’s coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, where he has conducted live and feature interviews with numerous prominent athletes in the sport.

What They're Saying:

Mike McQuade, ESPN Executive Vice President, Sports Production: “Scott, Matt, and Marty have years of experience working together on ESPN’s annual coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as on SportsCenter and other programming. They will make a strong team and we’re looking forward to the debut on January 7.”

“Scott, Matt, and Marty have years of experience working together on ESPN’s annual coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as on SportsCenter and other programming. They will make a strong team and we’re looking forward to the debut on January 7.” Mike McCarley, Founder, TMRW Sports: “We appreciate ESPN’s level of commitment to TGL. SVP, Matt, and Marty bring recognizable star-power from the sports they cover regularly and are familiar to golf fans from ESPN’s coverage of the majors. Plus, their relationships with the top players in the sport will help create a refreshing, fun prime time experience for fans.”

More ESPN News: