Disney+ Introduces Live Sport and News Parental Control Setting

With the introduction of the dedicated ESPN tile on Disney+, the streaming service has introduced a new sports and news parental control setting.
What’s Happening:
- After the successful launch of a Hulu tile, Disney+ introduced a new ESPN tile and hub last week.
- This new feature provides a centralized location for a variety of ESPN+ streaming sports content, enabling subscribers to enjoy sports, general entertainment, and programming for children and families, all within a single app.
- With some of the arguably less filtered content in the sports world, parents now have the option to disallow tiles without ratings, such as live sports and news.
- The option to allow this content is turned on by default, unless the profile is set in Junior Mode.
- Programs outside these categories (for example, programs with content ratings and some other programs without ratings) will still adhere to the content ratings and maturity settings of your profile.
- To turn this setting off or back on, follow these steps:
- Navigate to your profiles and select Edit Profiles
- Select your profile
- Under “Parental Controls,” find the setting “Allow titles without ratings like live sports, news, and more” and switch it to OFF or ON
- Please note that if you want to switch the setting ON, you will be prompted to enter your account password
