Disney+ Introduces Live Sport and News Parental Control Setting

With the introduction of the dedicated ESPN tile on Disney+, the streaming service has introduced a new sports and news parental control setting.

This new feature provides a centralized location for a variety of ESPN+ streaming sports content, enabling subscribers to enjoy sports, general entertainment, and programming for children and families, all within a single app.

With some of the arguably less filtered content in the sports world, parents now have the option to disallow tiles without ratings, such as live sports and news.

The option to allow this content is turned on by default, unless the profile is set in Junior Mode.

Programs outside these categories (for example, programs with content ratings and some other programs without ratings) will still adhere to the content ratings and maturity settings of your profile.

To turn this setting off or back on, follow these steps: Navigate to your profiles and select Edit Profiles Select your profile Under “Parental Controls,” find the setting “Allow titles without ratings like live sports, news, and more” and switch it to OFF or ON Please note that if you want to switch the setting ON, you will be prompted to enter your account password



