Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Crosses $900 Million And Is Expected to Reach $1 Billion Tomorrow

At not even three weekends in, the Pixar sequel is making an enormous impact at the global box office.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has grossed $902.9 million globally as of Saturday morning.
  • The sequel of 2015’s Inside Out, which is currently at $429 million domestically and $473.9 million internationally, earned a whopping $39.8 million globally on Friday.
  • Inside Out 2 is expected to cross the $1 billion mark this weekend which would make it the fastest animated movie to achieve the financial feat.
  • The Pixar flick explores the personified emotions of Riley, a teenager, as she traverses puberty. New emotions Envy, Embarrassment and Anxiety join Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear and Anger in the emotional extension of Inside Out.
  • The film is playing now in theatres everywhere.

