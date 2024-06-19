“Inside Out 2” Nearing Juneteenth Box Office Record

Inside Out 2 continues to break box office records, as it heads for $30 million today at the domestic box office – bigger than its $29.1 million Tuesday, which was a record for an animated movie.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Inside Out 2 is heading for a near $30 million Wednesday at the domestic box office.

is heading for a near $30 million Wednesday at the domestic box office. This would give the film a Juneteenth holiday box office record, beating Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022 $21 million.

in 2022 $21 million. If the forecast is true, this would take the current domestic box office total for the film up to $235 million.

Inside Out 2 would rank third among all animated movie totals for a Wednesday, behind Despicable Me 2 at $35 million in 2013 and Super Mario Bros Movie at $31.7 million in 2023.

would rank third among all animated movie totals for a Wednesday, behind at $35 million in 2013 and at $31.7 million in 2023. Looking specifically at Pixar movies, Inside Out 2 comes ahead of the previous record of Incredibles 2 at $19.7 million.

About Inside Out 2: