“Inside Out 2” Nearing Juneteenth Box Office Record

Inside Out 2 continues to break box office records, as it heads for $30 million today at the domestic box office – bigger than its $29.1 million Tuesday, which was a record for an animated movie.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline’s sources report that Inside Out 2 is heading for a near $30 million Wednesday at the domestic box office.
- This would give the film a Juneteenth holiday box office record, beating Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022 $21 million.
- If the forecast is true, this would take the current domestic box office total for the film up to $235 million.
- Inside Out 2 would rank third among all animated movie totals for a Wednesday, behind Despicable Me 2 at $35 million in 2013 and Super Mario Bros Movie at $31.7 million in 2023.
- Looking specifically at Pixar movies, Inside Out 2 comes ahead of the previous record of Incredibles 2 at $19.7 million.
About Inside Out 2:
- In the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.
- The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.
- Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.
- The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.
- With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film is now playing only in theaters.
