“Inside Out 2” Has Biggest Tuesday For Animated Film In History

Inside Out 2 continues to break records, even on Tuesdays.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Inside Out 2 took in $29.1M yesterday, making it the highest grossing Tuesday for an animated movie.
  • The former record was held by The Incredibles 2, which took in $27M during its first Tuesday.
  • After five days in theaters, the film has taken in $205.7M stateside, globally hitting $380M.

