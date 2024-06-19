“Inside Out 2” Has Biggest Tuesday For Animated Film In History

Inside Out 2 continues to break records, even on Tuesdays.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Inside Out 2 took in $29.1M yesterday, making it the highest grossing Tuesday for an animated movie.

took in $29.1M yesterday, making it the highest grossing Tuesday for an animated movie. The former record was held by The Incredibles 2 , which took in $27M during its first Tuesday.

, which took in $27M during its first Tuesday. After five days in theaters, the film has taken in $205.7M stateside, globally hitting $380M.

