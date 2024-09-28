Door Meets Kiff (And The Rest Of Table Town) In Latest “Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel

Because Disney Channel can’t let one of the newer animated successes stand alone, it’s time for Kiff to be infiltrated by Phineas & Ferb, as this week’s Theme Song Takeover dusts off an old classic.

What’s Happening:

The latest Theme Song Takeover brings back one of Disney Channel’s most popular characters and injects him into one of Disney Channel’s more popular new animated series.

In the new entry into the short-form series, Doofenshmirtz invades Table Town and the world of Kiff, with a Doof-inator that turns nearly the entire ensemble cast into his likeness.

If you're already familiar with Kiff, you've probably already anticipated that the simple recurring "Kiff, Kiff, Kiff" of the theme song is now taken over and turned into "Doof, Doof, Doof."

That's basically the extent of the theme song, but most of the new short focuses on Doof taking over the city, before the tables of Table Town are turned and Doof gets a bit of Kiff's likeness integrated into him.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, like Kiff or Big City Greens, typically redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is typically rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.