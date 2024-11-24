Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Stiller, Anthony Anderson and more also stop by the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 25th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 25th-29nd:

Monday, November 25 Former President Bill Clinton ( Citizen: My Life After the White House ) Kylie Cantrall ( Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour ) Live ’s Thanksgiving Family Feast: Kelly leads a cooking demo

Tuesday, November 26 Scarlett Johansson Jodie Turner-Smith ( The Agency ) Live’ s Thanksgiving Family Feast: Deja leads a cooking demo

Wednesday, November 27 Anthony Anderson Monica Mangin (Tips on how to get a jump on Black Friday bargains) Live ’s Thanksgiving Family Feast: Recipe from Michael Gelman

Thursday, November 28 Winston Duke and Kim Fields Live’ s Trending Foods Test Kitchen: Corey B

Friday, November 29 Ben Stiller ( Nutcrackers ) Performance by Calum Scott Amy Goodman (Tips on Black Friday shopping)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.