“MARVEL Future Fight” Releases Invincible Iron Man Update

Netmarble, Developer of the Marvel mobile game, has announced brand new additions to the RPG game.

New Updates:

MARVEL Future Fight , the hit mobile role playing game, has announced a brand new update highlighting their new Invincible Iron Man-themed additions.

, the hit mobile role playing game, has announced a brand new update highlighting their new Invincible Iron Man-themed additions. Starting today, the 150 million players across the world can partake in new skills, costumes, custom gear and more. This includes: Character tier upgrades for War Machine and Hulkbuster, which allows them to hit tier-4 with the new Striker Skill. New uniforms for Iron Man (Model Nil), War Machine (Invincible Iron Man), Hulkbuster (Thorbuster) and Rescue (Invincible Iron Man). Wiccan and Hulkling can access Awaken Potential and Transcend Potential with Awakened Skills.

In World Boss: Legend+, players can now challenge Corvus & Proxima. Defeating the Black Order members will award agents with The First Clear Reward.

Available now, agents can obtain a new custom gear C.T.P. of Liberation. With it, agents will receive a buff to all team members that can be upgraded to Mighty or Brilliant C.T.P of Liberation. The game has also upgraded their Artifact List, allowing players quicker access to search through and select items.

Check out a video showcasing all the amazing new additions to the game below:

MARVEL Future Fight is available worldwide on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

