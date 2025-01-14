Eternal Night Falls — Check Out What’s New in the First Season of “Marvel Rivals”

Are you ready to team up with the Fantastic Four?

At just over a month since release, Marvel Rivals has taken the gaming world by storm. Just four days ago, the first season of the game officially launched, ushering in new characters, maps, and more.

Team Up With The Fantastic Four:

Marvel Rivals Season 1, “Eternal Night Falls” is officially live.

The player versus player game launched back in December and has become one of the world’s most played games.

Even their Discord channel has broken records, becoming the largest gaming server on the platform with 2.2 million members.

The game’s first season, Eternal Night Falls, brings in the Fantastic Four

After the Timestream Entanglement swept through the metropolitan area, Doctor Strange became lost in the Entangled Astral Plane. Saved by Scarlet Witch, he returns to find that multiple pages of the Darkhold have gone missing. Dracula and Doctor Doom have teamed up to stop the moon with the power of the Chronovium. Now with darkness overtaking New York, Dracula and his legion of vampires have overrun the city. It’s now up to the heroes to find a solution to save the city from collapse.

The three month long season will be split into two halves.

With the launch of the game’s first official season, players have a new set of content to shake up gameplay.

First up with have four new and fantastic characters hitting the game:

Invisible Woman (Strategist)

Susan Richards hits Marvel Rivals, bringing her iconic set of powers to the game. Her stealth will be incredibly important to players, bringing in an Ultimate attack that will make her entire team invisible.

Mister Fantastic (Duelist)

Reed Richards brings his ever expanding mind and body to Marvel Rivals. His extraordinary powers bring unique gameplay to players that team up with the hero.

Human Torch (Duelist)

After joining his sister for an experimental space mission, Johnny Storm developed scorching powers. Now, hitting Marvel Rivals, Fantastic Four fans will get the opportunity to team up with this iconic hero.

The Thing (Vanguard)

After serving as a pilot on an experimental spacecraft for Reed Richards, Ben Grimm returned to earth as a monster. Beneath his rocky exterior, Ben’s heart of gold has led him to using his powers for good.

Currently, only Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman are officially out, with Human Torch and The Thing hitting the Marvel Rivals roster in the second half of the season.

During this season, three new maps will debut for players.

The first half saw the launch of Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown, with Central Park coming in the second half.

Fans can also participate in a new game mode titled Doom Match.

Doom Match will bring eight to twelve players together on a single map, each assigned a different faction. Everyone will face off against each other, earning points by knocking out enemies. The top 50% of players will be crowned victorious.

A new seasonal event was also launched as a part of Eternal Night Falls. Dubbed Midnight Features, players will be able to participate in seasonal activities to unlock limited-time rewards, including galleries, costumes, sprays, units, nameplates, and more.

January 11th also saw the beginning of Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop rewards, including Hela: Will of Galacta spray, nameplate, costume and more.

After a rather small Battle Pass for Season 0, Season 1 more than doubles the content of the premium rewards track. Priced at 990 Lattice, Eternal Night Fall Battle Pass features 10 costumes, plus sprays and emotes.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games, available now on PC and major gaming consoles.

If you wanna know more about these incredible updates, check out the latest addition to the game’s Dev Vision series.

Read More Marvel: