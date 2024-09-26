Moana Sets Off on a New Adventure in Newly Released TV Spot for “Moana 2”

We’re getting a new look at Moana 2, including the new song “We’re Back,” thanks to a new TV spot.

What’s Happening:

Moana sets off on a new adventure in a newly released TV spot for Moana 2, which also includes a sneak peek of “We’re Back,” a new song performed by Auli’i Cravalho as the titular character.

The music for Moana 2 is written by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Another video offers up a better listen to the new song, without any dialogue over it.

A new poster for the film has also been released.