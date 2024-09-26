Moana Sets Off on a New Adventure in Newly Released TV Spot for “Moana 2”

We’re getting a new look at Moana 2, including the new song “We’re Back,” thanks to a new TV spot.
What’s Happening:
- Moana sets off on a new adventure in a newly released TV spot for Moana 2, which also includes a sneak peek of “We’re Back,” a new song performed by Auli’i Cravalho as the titular character.
- The music for Moana 2 is written by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Another video offers up a better listen to the new song, without any dialogue over it.
- A new poster for the film has also been released.
- In the highly anticipated sequel, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.
- The voice cast also features returning stars Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.
- Moana 2 arrives exclusively in theaters on November 27th, 2024.