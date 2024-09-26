National Geographic and “Inside Out 2” Explore the Science of Parenting During Adolescence in New YouTube Video

Coinciding with the Disney+ release of the highest grossing animated film of all time, Tony Hal sat down with Dr. Lisa Damour to talk about tips for parents navigating teenage emotions.

Parental Guidance Suggested:

Inspired by Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , National Geographic’s YouTube channel .

The over $1.5 billion grossing film returns to the inside of Riley’s mind as she turns 13 and begins experiencing new emotions like ennui, anxiety, jealousy, and envy.

This personified view of Riley’s mind is far from fictional. Pixar’s highly talented team intensively researched the psychology of teenagers experiencing puberty.

The Science of Parenting Teens with Tony Hale | National Geographic | Inside Out 2 brings Dr. Lisa Damour on to chat about the real-life challenges parents experience as their children enter adolescence.

brings Dr. Lisa Damour on to chat about the real-life challenges parents experience as their children enter adolescence. Using Inside Out 2 as a baseline, Damour explores the entire reconstruction of the brain during puberty, which speeds up and becomes far more efficient. However, the brain develops from back to front, giving teenagers a wide array of new emotions before the frontal lobe can catch up. This leads to emotional dysregulation causing outbursts of sadness, rage, and more.

as a baseline, Damour explores the entire reconstruction of the brain during puberty, which speeds up and becomes far more efficient. However, the brain develops from back to front, giving teenagers a wide array of new emotions before the frontal lobe can catch up. This leads to emotional dysregulation causing outbursts of sadness, rage, and more. The episode also explores the social changes teenagers experience throughout puberty.

With tips on how to respond and react to these tumultuous changes in your children, this video is a must watch for parents. Adults who don’t have children will also enjoy the scientific breakdown of their adolescent outbursts.

Inside Out 2 is streaming now, only on Disney+.

Read More Inside Out 2: