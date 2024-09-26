National Geographic and “Inside Out 2” Explore the Science of Parenting During Adolescence in New YouTube Video

Coinciding with the Disney+ release of the highest grossing animated film of all time, Tony Hal sat down with Dr. Lisa Damour to talk about tips for parents navigating teenage emotions.
Parental Guidance Suggested:
- Inspired by Pixar’s Inside Out 2, National Geographic’s YouTube channel has shared a new video highlighting the challenges of being a parent of a teenager.
- The over $1.5 billion grossing film returns to the inside of Riley’s mind as she turns 13 and begins experiencing new emotions like ennui, anxiety, jealousy, and envy.
- This personified view of Riley’s mind is far from fictional. Pixar’s highly talented team intensively researched the psychology of teenagers experiencing puberty.
- The Science of Parenting Teens with Tony Hale | National Geographic | Inside Out 2 brings Dr. Lisa Damour on to chat about the real-life challenges parents experience as their children enter adolescence.
- Using Inside Out 2 as a baseline, Damour explores the entire reconstruction of the brain during puberty, which speeds up and becomes far more efficient. However, the brain develops from back to front, giving teenagers a wide array of new emotions before the frontal lobe can catch up. This leads to emotional dysregulation causing outbursts of sadness, rage, and more.
- The episode also explores the social changes teenagers experience throughout puberty.
- With tips on how to respond and react to these tumultuous changes in your children, this video is a must watch for parents. Adults who don’t have children will also enjoy the scientific breakdown of their adolescent outbursts.
- Inside Out 2 is streaming now, only on Disney+.
