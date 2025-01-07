Grab Heavily Discounted “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” Tickets for 2025’s NYC Broadway Week

Don't miss out on these 2-for-1 ticket deals or a premium upgrade discounts.

In celebration of NYC Broadway week, Disney’s two hit Broadway shows are offering incredible discounts on tickets.

What’s Happening:

Those headed to New York City for this year’s Broadway Week can participate in two exciting discounts for Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin .

and . Available for select performances from January 21st through February 9th, theatregoers can grab two tickets for these hit musicals for the price of one.

Using the code BWAYWK25 while checking out, you’ll be able to experience the magic of Disney on stage at the rare price point.

You can grab tickets for The Lion King Aladdin at the 2-for-1 price point by clicking the hyperlinks.

at the 2-for-1 price point by clicking the hyperlinks. Another great way to experience these Broadway hits is by purchasing upgraded seats at a discounted price.

Available on the same dates, use the code BWAYUP25 to get special pricing on upgraded tickets.

You can grab the premium discounted seats for The Lion King and Aladdin

and Don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

Read More Disney on Broadway: