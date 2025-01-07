Grab Heavily Discounted “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” Tickets for 2025’s NYC Broadway Week

Don't miss out on these 2-for-1 ticket deals or a premium upgrade discounts.
In celebration of NYC Broadway week, Disney’s two hit Broadway shows are offering incredible discounts on tickets.

What’s Happening:

  • Those headed to New York City for this year’s Broadway Week can participate in two exciting discounts for Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin.
  • Available for select performances from January 21st through February 9th, theatregoers can grab two tickets for these hit musicals for the price of one.
  • Using the code BWAYWK25 while checking out, you’ll be able to experience the magic of Disney on stage at the rare price point.
  • You can grab tickets for The Lion King and Aladdin at the 2-for-1 price point by clicking the hyperlinks.
  • Another great way to experience these Broadway hits is by purchasing upgraded seats at a discounted price.
  • Available on the same dates, use the code BWAYUP25 to get special pricing on upgraded tickets.
  • You can grab the premium discounted seats for The Lion King and Aladdin by clicking on the hyperlinks.
  • Don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

