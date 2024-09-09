Pixar Putt Swinging Into Long Beach This Fall

The pop-up putt-putt experience, which was seen at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is making its way to a new home in California this fall.

Tee Up with Pixar:

Experience the excitement of Pixar classics in a new way at Pixar Putt

The traveling mini-golf experience is headed to Long Beach, California after a sold out visit to Washington D.C. and Anaheim’s D23.

Featuring holes inspired by Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Cars, Monsters, Inc., Soul, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Luca, and Turning Red, this putt-putt experience is not to be missed.

Hours for Pixar Putt include: Monday: 3PM-8:30PM Tuesday: 3PM-8:30PM Wednesday: 3PM-8:30PM Thursday: 10AM-9:30PM Friday: 10AM-9:30PM Saturday: 10AM-9:30PM Sunday: 10AM-8:30PM

Tee times start every half hour. Times after 7PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will be only available to those 18 and up.

The experience costs between $30-32 a person.

Pixar Putt will open on September 21st at 6440 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Pre Booking this experience is highly recommended. You can book any day between September 21st through January 12th at Pixar Putt’s website

