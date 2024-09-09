Pixar Putt Swinging Into Long Beach This Fall

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The pop-up putt-putt experience, which was seen at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is making its way to a new home in California this fall.

Tee Up with Pixar:

  • Experience the excitement of Pixar classics in a new way at Pixar Putt.
  • The traveling mini-golf experience is headed to Long Beach, California after a sold out visit to Washington D.C. and Anaheim’s D23.
  • Featuring holes inspired by Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Cars, Monsters, Inc., Soul, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Luca, and Turning Red, this putt-putt experience is not to be missed.

  • Hours for Pixar Putt include:
    • Monday: 3PM-8:30PM
    • Tuesday: 3PM-8:30PM
    • Wednesday: 3PM-8:30PM
    • Thursday: 10AM-9:30PM
    • Friday: 10AM-9:30PM
    • Saturday: 10AM-9:30PM
    • Sunday: 10AM-8:30PM
  • Tee times start every half hour. Times after 7PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will be only available to those 18 and up.
  • The experience costs between $30-32 a person.
  • Pixar Putt will open on September 21st at 6440 Pacific Coast Hwy.
  • Pre Booking this experience is highly recommended. You can book any day between September 21st through January 12th at Pixar Putt’s website.

Read More Pixar:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber