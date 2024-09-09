Pixar Putt Swinging Into Long Beach This Fall

The pop-up putt-putt experience, which was seen at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is making its way to a new home in California this fall.
Tee Up with Pixar:
- Experience the excitement of Pixar classics in a new way at Pixar Putt.
- The traveling mini-golf experience is headed to Long Beach, California after a sold out visit to Washington D.C. and Anaheim’s D23.
- Featuring holes inspired by Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Cars, Monsters, Inc., Soul, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Luca, and Turning Red, this putt-putt experience is not to be missed.
- Hours for Pixar Putt include:
- Monday: 3PM-8:30PM
- Tuesday: 3PM-8:30PM
- Wednesday: 3PM-8:30PM
- Thursday: 10AM-9:30PM
- Friday: 10AM-9:30PM
- Saturday: 10AM-9:30PM
- Sunday: 10AM-8:30PM
- Tee times start every half hour. Times after 7PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will be only available to those 18 and up.
- The experience costs between $30-32 a person.
- Pixar Putt will open on September 21st at 6440 Pacific Coast Hwy.
- Pre Booking this experience is highly recommended. You can book any day between September 21st through January 12th at Pixar Putt’s website.
