Lucasfilm Shares 2007 “Psychologoy: Charting the Human Mind” Documentary on YouTube

Originally released on the The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones DVD, the full documentary is now available to stream for free.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has released the Psychology: Charting the Human Mind documentary to their YouTube channel.

The JAK Documentary made 27 minute film was originally released on the 2007 DVD of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

The documentary explores the relatively new science of psychology in various aspects of human life including sports, politics, advertising and more. Tracing back to the 1600s, humans originally defined the human mind as a simple mechanical organ. However, psychology wasn’t born until the 19th century. German researcher Wilhelm Wundt used scientific methods to study mental processes and break them down into their basic elements. In Vienna, Austria, Sigmund Freud developed a significantly different approach to studying the mind while investigating Hysteria. Freud challenged the medical community's understanding of the mind, suggesting the roots of Hysteria stemmed from traumatic experiences that patients had repressed. Met with high levels of skepticism, the medical community was reluctant to accept these findings due to its reliance on the existence of the subconscious mind. Wundt, while approaching psychology with traditional scientific methods, struggled to find real world problems to solve.

Continuing, the real turning point happened during World War I when soldiers would return from battle suffering from paralysis, blindness, and stuttering. Originally called shell shock, it was later redefined as a form of Male Hysteria.

From there, the documentary explores different studies and pushback from the medical community as our knowledge of the human mind continued to grow.

While the study of psychology is still in its infancy, the science aims to improve human welfare. There is so much yet to learn and discover within the complex realm of the human mind.

Checkout the full documentary below:

