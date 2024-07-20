Ryan Reynolds Gave Up Salary to Keep Co-Writers On-Set for “Deadpool”

While Deadpool & Wolverine is set to make a huge impact on the worldwide box office, the original film presented a multitude of problems for Ryan Reynolds. This included keeping his writers on set.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Deadpool movie.

movie. The actor shared with New York Times that he didn’t believe Deadpool would be as huge of success saying “I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room.” He continued saying “I think one of the great enemies of creativity is too much time and money, and that movie had neither time nor money. It really fostered focusing on character over spectacle, which is a little harder to execute in a comic-book movie.”

The actor recounted how invested he was in every detail of the project, which is something he hadn’t felt for a long time.

The movie would prove to be a massive success, leading to Reynolds’ co-writer nod in Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

and Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.

Read More: