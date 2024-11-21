Season 2 of the Korean Sci-Fi Series “Moving” is in the Works at Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving is currently in the works at Disney+.
- Disney has confirmed that a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving is in development for Disney+, as announced on the second day of its Asia Pacific Content Showcase in Singapore.
- Carol Choi, Disney's executive vice president of original content strategy for the Asia-Pacific region, announced the second season of Moving.
- However, specific information about the release dates and cast has yet to be revealed.
- The series creator, the acclaimed Korean artist Kang Full, will be involved in the upcoming season.
- The series, which premiered in August 2023, has achieved significant success for Disney+ and Hulu, with the company reporting that Moving was the top local original title worldwide on Disney+ in the previous year.
- Moving is an adaptation of a popular webtoon by Kang, whose works have led to many local film adaptations.
- The series, also written by Kang, stars big names from the Korean film and television scene, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, and Zo In-sung.
- Moving centers on a group of South Korean agents committed to protecting their superpowered children from dangers and exploitation by sinister government organizations.
- Initially recruited for their extraordinary abilities, including flight, fast healing, and enhanced senses, these operatives mysteriously disappeared after being given increasingly dubious assignments.
