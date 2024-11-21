Season 2 of the Korean Sci-Fi Series “Moving” is in the Works at Disney+

The series creator, acclaimed Korean artist Kang Full will be involved in Season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving is currently in the works at Disney+.

Disney has confirmed that a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving is in development for Disney+, as announced on the second day of its Asia Pacific Content Showcase in Singapore.

Carol Choi, Disney's executive vice president of original content strategy for the Asia-Pacific region, announced the second season of Moving.

. However, specific information about the release dates and cast has yet to be revealed.

The series creator, the acclaimed Korean artist Kang Full, will be involved in the upcoming season.

The series, which premiered in August 2023, has achieved significant success for Disney+ and Hulu. Moving was the top local original title worldwide on Disney+ in the previous year.

Moving is an adaptation of a popular webtoon by Kang, whose works have led to many local film adaptations.

is an adaptation of a popular webtoon by Kang, whose works have led to many local film adaptations. The series, also written by Kang, stars big names from the Korean film and television scene, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, and Zo In-sung.

Moving centers on a group of South Korean agents committed to protecting their superpowered children from dangers and exploitation by sinister government organizations.

Initially recruited for their extraordinary abilities, including flight, fast healing, and enhanced senses, these operatives mysteriously disappeared after being given increasingly dubious assignments.

