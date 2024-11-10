Sorcery! A Celebration of Disney’s Top Wizards

The wizards are back!

The new Disney series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has taken Disney television by storm. The 10-episode series debuted October 29th on Disney+ and Disney Channel. All ten episodes are now available on Disney+, with two new episodes released weekly throughout November on Disney Channel. In celebration of the return of the Russo clan, let’s explore the best wizards in the Disney universe.

So what makes a wizard? For purposes of this list, a wizard is – quite predictably – a person skilled in practicing magic. I would throw sorcerers and magicians into this category as well. In most considerations (though not all, as you’ll see), a wizard – also called a warlock – is the male counterpart to a witch. Of course, the story of a certain “Boy Who Lived” turned the notion of primarily male wizardry on its head, but that’s a different tale for a different time.

Without further ado, here are the dozen best wizards in Disney culture.

12 – Cedric the Sorcerer – Sofia the First

In the eyes of newly-minted Princess Sofia, “Mister Cedric” could do no wrong. The Royal Sorcerer of Enchancia is silly and amusing, and – in Sofia’s experience – an upstanding citizen. But outside the castle’s limelight, this bumbling sorcerer secretly desires to steal Sofia’s magical Amulet of Avalor. Thankfully for Sofia and the rest of the royal family, Cedric is rarely able to cast a spell properly. His half-baked schemes to steal the amulet and rule the kingdom are always undone by his own incompetence.

Deep down, Cedric proves to have a heart worthy of care. Sofia saw him as a friend since her first day in the castle, and when Cedric was caught amid one of his hairbrained schemes, Sofia was the first in the family to forgive him and plead for his forgiveness by others. Thankfully, Cedric rethought his ways to become the person Sofia always thought he was.

11 – Rumplestiltskin – Once Upon a Time

Rumplestiltskin is the most powerful magician in all the realms, and his powers seem to increase when he possesses the confidence gained from wielding a magical tool, like his dagger, or perhaps a fairy’s wand. Living up to his legend, “Rumple” has a convincing personality and a knack for making deals that suit his ambitions (and leave his deal partners hanging out to dry).

As one of the primary villains in Disney’s Once Upon a Time television series, Rumplestiltskin proves to be the mastermind behind the events of the lives of many of the show’s characters. He acts as a composite character for the Crocodile from Peter Pan, the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and even Cinderella's fairy godfather. The troublesome instigator finally sees the light in the show’s later seasons, becoming a hero in his own right.

10 – Zummi Gummi – Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Take a trip back to the 1980s to watch “The Disney Afternoon.” The Gummi Bears were a Disney staple of that decade, offering viewers a glimpse into the whimsically magical Gummi Glen – home of the Gummi Bears.

Zummi Gummi is the wise old sage of the gummi bears – a magician with his own appropriately-named Gummi Bear Medallion, which helps him cast his amusing spells. Of course, the Zummi needs more than just a medallion to work his magic, so he regularly consults the Great Book of Gummi for guidance. Like many elders, Zummi often forgets things when under pressure, and he has an amusing tendency to mispronounce and “spoonerize” his words, giving his spells unintended and hysterical results. But Zummi’s heart of gold always shines brighter than his flaws, and he guides his clan with a steady hand.

9 – Ian Lightfoot – Onward

In Disney-Pixar’s Onward, life in the city of New Mushroomton feels like equal parts Disney fairy tale, the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and the video game Fortnite. Mythical beings of all sorts live in (mostly) harmony, in a fantasy world reminiscent of modern-day Los Angeles.

Within that world, Ian Lightfoot is a sweet and determined son and brother, who sadly grew up without his father. But when his mom surprises him on his birthday by bestowning upon him his father’s wizard staff, Ian’s world changes. Unlike his brash but good-hearted older brother Barley, Ian displays an affinity for magic. Using his new staff, Ian aims to bring his father back for one day, to finally meet the dad he never knew. Of course, the spell goes wildly wrong, and only half his father comes back. A series of comic adventures ensue, and Ian eventually rises above his shaky lack of self-confidence to finish the spell – giving his older brother the gift of a precious few minutes with their father before sunset extinguishes the spell. Ian’s selflessness just may rank him as the biggest-hearted wizard on this list.

8 – King Magnifico – Wish

“Imagine a place where wishes come true. Where your heart's desire can become a reality. What if I told you that place is within reach? All you have to do is give your wish… to me.”

The most handsome wizard on this list may just be the most evil as well. In the 2023 film Wish, King Magnifico is a sorcerer king who wields the power to grant wishes. And he does grant wishes…every once in a while. But for every wish he grants, he clings to hundreds – if not thousands – of memories willingly given to him by the citizens of his kingdom. Magnifico’s generosity is a farce, as he only grants wishes that will ultimately help his cause to continue ruling his kingdom of Rosas with an iron grip.

7 – Yen Sid – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Everyone has had that stereotypical strict, solemn teacher – the one who clearly has a wealth of knowledge, but lacks the charisma to joyfully share it with others. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice – one of the short films from the 1940 Disney feature film Fantasia – introduces us to the stern sorcerer Yen Sid (a name famously crafted by spelling “Disney” backwards). This weary old wizard longs for a break from his tiring work, but leaves his chores up to his eager yet unprepare young apprentice (more on him later in this list). The results quickly turn catastrophic, until Yes Sid wakes from his slumber and quickly solves a sinking situation with a wave of his hand.

Fun Fact: Yen Sid wasn’t just named after Walt Disney – his personality was modeled in part after Walt. While he was always a child at heart, Walt could also be very strict. His famous eyebrow curl immediately informed his artists of his feelings and intentions. Yen Sid exhibits some of those same facial characteristics, and he also possessed Walt’s ability to quickly solve a problem.

6 – The Russos – The Wizards of Waverly Place

Alex, Justin, and Max Russo are a lot like most American kids. Three siblings who jockey for position to shine the brightest in the eyes of their parents. Except, these aren’t ordinary kids, or even mortal humans. These three wizards-in-training are dutifully preparing for a coming-of-age competition to decide who will become the family wizard of their generation. The winner takes the family reins from their retired wizard father Jerry, and keeps their magical powers forever. The others will lose their powers for good and become mortal.

The four-season show Wizards of Waverly Place takes place in New York’s Greenwich Village – a neighborhood so vibrant and full of personality that it acts as its own character of sorts in the show. Disney’s new series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place goes beyond Greenwich Village, to the neighborhood of Staten Island. In addition to shifting neighborhoods, the show also jumps a generation, with Justin Russo now playing the father figure to three wizard kids of his own.

5 – Dr. Facilier – The Princess and the Frog

He’s got friends on the other side…

Dr. Facilier – more dubiously known in The Princess and the Frog as the Shadow Man – just oozes uneasy creepiness. The velvety smooth voodoo witch doctor is all promises for the aimless royal socialite Prince Naveen. But like many of Disney’s villains, Facilier’s promises come at a nearly insurmountable cost. His bargains are made in blood, and his victims rarely live to tell their tale.

Luckily for Naveen, he fell in love with Tiana – the strongest woman in the bayou. It took every ounce of their love (and a little help from their friends Louis and Ray) to unravel the Shadow Man and send him to “the other side” where he belongs.

4 – Dr. Strange and Wong (Doctor Strange Franchise – and several other films/shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of magic and unearthly powers and attributes, so it is a little surprising that this magical duo are the only MCU wizard-types on this list.

The Sorcerer Supreme is an intimidating title, but Dr. Stephen Strange proves up to the task. He is incredibly well educated, which helps his cause immensely. But Strange is also boosted by the unwavering (and often unfriendly) support of Wong – a fellow Sorcerer Supreme who guides him on his journey from pompous brain surgeon to master of the mystical arts. Dr. Strange is widely observed as a pretentious sort, while Wong’s dour appearance hides a subliminally hilarious wizard.

The pair dwell just about anywhere in the MCU’s divisive multiverse – showing up at any time and in any place. Take some motion sickness medication before following them on their journeys!

3 – Jafar – Aladdin

In the kingdom of Agrabah, the Sultan’s Royal Vizier is far and away the strongest position of power. Jafar – in a role he considers to be a stepping stone to his ultimate goal of being Sultan himself – tends to the kingdom’s legal matters with an iron fist (and a magic staff). Predictably, the imperious head of security holds a passionate disdain for the Sultan, and he will stop at nothing to overthrow his jolly boss.

Jafar approaches his unique brand of villainy with an off-putting elegance, paired with a dry wit and menace (and his grating, obnoxious parrot Iago). This combination makes Jafar one of the most universally renowned Disney villains.

2 – Merlin – The Sword in the Stone

If you do a Google search for “wizard,” you’ll find many images that look a lot like Merlin. Long blue robe, pointy hat, white beard, glasses – Merlin is the stereotypical wizard type. In 1963’s The Sword in the Stone, Merlin tasks himself with educating a young boy named Arthur on the ways of strength. Merlin presents as a cheerful sort, but his teachings prove he is very wise, believing in the philosophy of "Brain over Brawn." To this end, Merlin teaches education as opposed to the war-training philosophies shared by most of his contemporary society. And Merlin practices what he preaches in his endless spats with the witch Madame Mim.

While thoroughly wise and self assured, Merlin is also absentminded, and he has a tendency to overcomplicate his teachings – just ask Archimedes, Merlin’s grouchy pet owl.

1 – Sorcerer Mickey – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Of course the number one spot is reserved for Mickey. This sorcerer-in-training bites off way more than he could chew in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, when he enchants a simple broom to perform the chores meant for himself. When one rogue broom turns into dozens, Mickey appears poised to drown in his own uncontrolled magic. Thankfully, master Yen Sid emerges from his slumber to rescue his overwhelmed apprentice just in time.

To many, Sorcerer Mickey represents the conflicting combination of immaturity matched with a healthy dose of ambition. We can’t help but feel for the little guy – especially since we would all be tempted to try the exact same spell if we were to be in his shoes!

Aside from his “classic” red shorts look, Sorcerer Mickey is undoubtedly the mouse’s most famous version. Designed by Disney Legend Fred Moore – Mickey’s gorgeous red robe and blue starred hat give Mickey more color and style than he’d ever had to date.

