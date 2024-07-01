New Behind-the-Scenes “Filming On Location” Video Explores “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Sets Around Europe

One of the most appealing aspects of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte has been its locations, and in a new video today the company explored the places the production visited for the shoot.

What’s happening:

A new behind-the-scenes video for Star Wars: The Acolyte was shared to the official Lucasfilm social media feeds today, in which series creator and showrunner Leslye Headland talks about the various locations where the series was shot, accompanied by footage from the show itself.

was shared to the official Lucasfilm social media feeds today, in which series creator and showrunner Leslye Headland talks about the various locations where the series was shot, accompanied by footage from the show itself. Real-life European locations for The Acolyte included the Madeira region of Portugal and the country of Wales within the United Kingdom.

An original series in a galaxy far, far away, filmed in locations a lot closer to home…#TheAcolyte, now streaming on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/PtsslShDgC — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) July 1, 2024



What they’re saying:

Leslye Headland: “It’s really been an incredible project to bring to fruition, and part of that has to do with the places that we shot. We wanted to shoot with practical effects, which immediately meant shooting on locations that would feel otherworldly.”

“It’s really been an incredible project to bring to fruition, and part of that has to do with the places that we shot. We wanted to shoot with practical effects, which immediately meant shooting on locations that would feel otherworldly.” “Madeira was an incredible place to shoot because there are actually so many areas in it that feel like different planets. Early concept art was about this city on a hill perched on the edge of a cliff. Those are all drone shots of a particular place in Madeira.”

“We shot a lot in Wales as well. What was incredible about Wales was that you could shoot in a beautiful wooded area, but then if you moved up further, you’d be in snow. We wanted for the cast to feel transported to literally different planets. The world is such a gorgeous, beautiful place. I really loved shooting on location.”

New episodes of Star Wars: the Acolyte are released on Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.

Related posts: