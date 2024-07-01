“Star Wars: The Acolyte” Gets a New Poster for Episode 5, “Night,” Unmasking “The Stranger” Character

Since the premiere episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, fans have been theorizing about the true identity of the dark-side Force user known only as “The Stranger.” And today Lucasfilm has revealed new poster art for last week’s fifth episode “Night” which (SPOILER ALERT) cements the reveal that took place in that installment.

What’s happening:

New poster artwork for Star Wars: The Acolyte has been released via the official Star Wars social media feeds. The poster features Manny Jacinto’s character The Stranger, AKA Qimir, standing in the foreground with his helmet on the ground in front of him. In the background stand the twin sisters Mae and Osha, both played by Amandla Stenberg in the series.

In episode five of The Acolyte, entitled "Night," Qimir was revealed to be the face behind The Stranger's mask, after he murdered Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen).

, entitled “Night,” Qimir was revealed to be the face behind The Stranger’s mask, after he murdered Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen). The poster was created by artist Marko Manev, who has previously created three other visually striking pieces for The Acolyte.

What they’re saying:

Star Wars on X: "Art inspired by episode 5 of #TheAcolyte has arrived. Artwork by @MarkoManev."

Art inspired by episode 5 of #TheAcolyte has arrived. Artwork by @MarkoManev.



The Acolyte, a Star Wars Original series, is streaming Tuesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hGb1pxQwuZ — Star Wars (@starwars) July 1, 2024

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are released on Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.

