“The Simpsons: Tapped Out” to Discountinue Service After 12 Years

Players of the popular mobile game were notified by an in-app pop-up that the service will sunset in 2025 with new downloads of the game ending in October.

Tapping Out:

will shut down on January 24th, 2025. After 12 years, the game will be removed from app stores beginning October 31st.

Electronic Arts (EA) shared the news in an in-app statement saying “adieu” to the game's multitude of loyal players. They also shared with fans on social media that the decision to end service was “an emotional one.”

In a Facebook post, EA also confirmed that all in-app purchases have been disabled.

The Simpsons: Tapped Out , which released on the Apple App Store in 2012 and the Google Play Store in 2013, allowed players to design their very own versions of The Simpsons’ iconic Springfield. With familiar buildings and characters, fans got to experience storylines and quests that coincided with the series.

, which released on the Apple App Store in 2012 and the Google Play Store in 2013, allowed players to design their very own versions of iconic Springfield. With familiar buildings and characters, fans got to experience storylines and quests that coincided with the series. The free-to-play game included a premium in-game currency, donuts, which helped speed up tasks and purchase premium characters and buildings.

Until the game officially shuts down in 2025, EA is allowing players to use the free in-game currency to purchase donuts giving players the ability to dive into their own versions of Springfield one last time.

Check out the game’s official trailer from 2012 below:

The Simpsons is available to stream exclusively on Disney+

